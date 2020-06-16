As we continue to hunker down with families and pets, it can be challenging at times to keep everyone content.
Since mid-March, I have essentially stayed home with my animals, and from the start, I began adding activities to their daily routines. One of the most potent activities for dogs is called nose work, or scent work.
The canine olfactory system is far more advanced than ours, and it plays a crucial role in the way dogs explore and understand their environment, how they learn, and how they play. That is great for us because we can keep them mentally engaged and entertained with ease and with little expense.
The first rule of thumb is to let them sniff. When you are out for a walk, allow them to stop and sniff about to their heart’s delight, so long as the object they are sniffing is safe.
I walk Buddha and Gandhi three times a day, for about 20 minutes. Sometimes they set a fast pace and we all get some exercise, but usually they engage in a great deal of exploration, and with happy expressions on their faces.
That makes me happy because I understand that sniffing and exploring activate the seeking system in their brain, which promotes the release of dopamine. In turn, dopamine promotes calm behavior. This mental processing is also considered more tiring than physical exercise, so my dogs usually take a nap right after their walks.
To understand this process in humans, just consider how exciting it is for children to explore the yard on Easter morning, in anticipation of finding colored eggs or candy. After finding something of value, they eagerly return to the search because the greater joy is in seeking the prize.
So simply taking your dogs for a few brief sniffy walks each day is a fun and inexpensive way to keep them happy.
If you want more organized activities that the entire family can engage in, there are plenty of variations of nose work games, which I will lump together as playing “Find It.”
A simple game my dogs play each day goes like this. I have them wait a few minutes in the laundry room while I distribute a handful of their daily dog food around the living room, dining room and kitchen. Then I return to my dogs, release them and point in the direction of the food while saying “Find it!”
Sure enough, they start sniffing and exploring around the house until they find every last morsel… and then they search some more. The beauty of this game is that after the food is gone the scent remains, so the dogs happily entertain themselves looking for more.
A variation on this theme includes the use of cardboard toilet paper tubes I have collected for several months. I have my dogs wait in their starting location and then I scatter the tubes around the house. Before releasing my dogs, I place bits of food in some, but not all of the tubes. Then I call Buddha and Gandhi to begin the hunt.
You could also use paper cups and plates or overturned cardboard boxes. Distribute the items around the house and hide food under some of them, then cue your dogs to “Find it!” and enjoy the show.
What you will see with these location-based games is that your dogs will tend to gravitate to the location where they were playing. That can be helpful if you are working on a project or watching a show and do not want to be constantly pestered by your dog for attention.
You can also make good use of a cupcake baking tin and some tennis balls. Just pop some food into the cupcake bins, cover them with the balls and put it on the floor for your dog to figure out how to get the food. For extra fun, use bits of meat or cheese, the smellier the better.
Snuffle mats are another great way to feed a dog and encourage them to work for their meal. There are online instructions on making them, or you could just use a large towel. Lay the towel flat, sprinkle some food on it, and begin folding.
Each time you fold the towel, add some more food. You will end up with a dog food burrito that you dog will enjoy.
For some outdoors fun, take a handful of dog food into the yard and toss it around. Then bring out your dog and set him off searching. They will have a great time using their noses to find bits of food in the grass and find it more rewarding to stay in the yard, rather than exploring the neighborhood.
You will find scores of additional ideas by searching “dog scent games” in Google. Enjoy!