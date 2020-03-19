Please email ungbusiness@wncinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.

Open

Headquarters Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 9 am to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Phone: 291-0750

Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Adjusted Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Phone: 835-6238

La Rocca’s Pizzeria

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: 291-0522

Pizza Hut

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: 835-5555

Pizza Pit

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Adjusted Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Phone: 835-7744

Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

JL Richards Prime Meats and Catering

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Phone: 835-9188

Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn

Offering: Carryout

Adjusted Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday,

Phone: 835-5505

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Adjusted: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 am. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: 835-0883

Oregon Frozen Yogurt

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Adjusted Hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 291-2555

Mulligan’s Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout

Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Phone: 835-6422

Sonny’s Kitchen

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 291-2266

Subway

Offering: Carryout

Adjusted hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Phone: 835-8384

Cousins’ Subs

Offering: Carryout, curbside pickup

Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Sunday

Phone: 291-0900

Charlie’s on Main

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Adjusted hours: Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.

Phone: 835-8200

Closed

Ace’s Main Tap

Did not immediately respond 

McDonalds, Burger King, Moonstar Restaurant

