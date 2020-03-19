Please email ungbusiness@wncinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.
Open
Headquarters Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 9 am to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Phone: 291-0750
Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Adjusted Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Phone: 835-6238
La Rocca’s Pizzeria
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: 291-0522
Pizza Hut
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: 835-5555
Pizza Pit
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Adjusted Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Phone: 835-7744
Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
JL Richards Prime Meats and Catering
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Phone: 835-9188
Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn
Offering: Carryout
Adjusted Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday,
Phone: 835-5505
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Adjusted: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 am. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: 835-0883
Oregon Frozen Yogurt
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Adjusted Hours: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 291-2555
Mulligan’s Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout
Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Phone: 835-6422
Sonny’s Kitchen
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 291-2266
Subway
Offering: Carryout
Adjusted hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Phone: 835-8384
Cousins’ Subs
Offering: Carryout, curbside pickup
Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Sunday
Phone: 291-0900
Charlie’s on Main
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Adjusted hours: Tuesday through Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.
Phone: 835-8200
Closed
Ace’s Main Tap
Did not immediately respond
McDonalds, Burger King, Moonstar Restaurant