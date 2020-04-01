Spring break is usually a busy travel season, Bille Farrar said.
The owner of Be Adventurous Travel told the Observer she usually books weddings and vacations for students and families traveling domestically and abroad.
Amid the spread of COVID-19, Farrar said her routine has changed to canceling and postponing such traveling endeavors, instead making sure her clients return home safely and in good health. Both Farra and Paul Harms, general manager of Sleep Inn & Suites said they are trying to stay positive.
“When museums, attractions and restaurants are closed, you don’t want to go on vacation and have to order carry out,” Farrar said.
As travel bans ensue and stay at home mandates are enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hotels across the nation have seen a decline .
Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, issued March 25, allows hotels and motels to remain open but they must close all pools, fitness centers and continental breakfast stations.
But customers understand the seriousness of that order, even if it is inconvenient, Farrar said. Hotels and airlines have been accommodating as far as waiving fees, refunds and rescheduling.
“I’m trying to keep people optimistic, as there will be a day when they are ready to travel again and when they are we will be here to serve them,” she said.
Harms said although business has declined, he knows there are other businesses out there who have it worse.
“We will get through this and come out stronger in the end,” Harms said.
The hotel has kept its doors open through their weekday business of construction, part time and temporary workers who need places to stay while on the job. The weekend businesses of sports teams, families and travelers, is down, though.
“The weekend business is where we have the opportunity to make money and we’ve pretty much lost that opprotunty,” Harms said.
He has had to furlough three employees, but has been able to keep housekeeping and front desk staff with a reduction in hours. Harms said many of the employees live in Oregon and he hopes people see the hotel as a neighbor in the community.
Harms has printed off menus of local restaurants to encourage hotel patrons to support area businesses.
“We know that (COVID-19) is affecting everyone and we are trying to find some kind of positive in it,” Harms said. “We are helping our neighbors the best we can, and the restaurants that are struggling we want to help them out. We are a neighbor in the community, not just a hotel, so whatever we can do to help them survive.”