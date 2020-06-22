We have attempted to be as thorough as possible, but situations were still changing as of our print deadline, and not all businesses were available when we attempted contact.

All listings are as of Friday, June 19. Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list or would like to make a correction or update.

Oregon Frozen Yogurt

Offering: Full service, dine-in, curbside pick up

Hours: noon to 9 p.m.

Phone: (608) 291-2555

Moonstar Restaurant

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Phone: (608) 835-1828

Ace’s Main Tap

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-3330

La Rocca’s Pizzeria

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (608) 291-0522

Headquarters Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, including draft beer, delivery, dine in

Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — closing times depend on business

Phone: (608) 291-0750

Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, dine in

Hours: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (608) 835-6238

Pizza Hut

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-5555

Pizza Pit

Offering: Carryout, delivery , dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 835-7744

Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor

Offering: Curbside pick up, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Phone: (608) 291-0915

JL Richards Prime Meats and Catering

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Phone: (608) 835-9188

Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Closed Sunday

Phone: (608) 835-5505

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday- Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday- Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-0883

Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-6422

Senor Peppers Mexican Restaurant

Offering: Carryout and delivery

Hours: 3:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-7930

Sonny’s Kitchen

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 291-2266

Subway

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (608) 835-8384

Cousins’ Subs

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Phone: (608) 291-0900

Charlie’s on Main

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, delivery available 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Phone: (608) 291-2255

Chocolate Caper

Offering: Online ordering, local shipping, curbside pick up

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: 608-835-9294