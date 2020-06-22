We have attempted to be as thorough as possible, but situations were still changing as of our print deadline, and not all businesses were available when we attempted contact.
All listings are as of Friday, June 19. Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list or would like to make a correction or update.
Oregon Frozen Yogurt
Offering: Full service, dine-in, curbside pick up
Hours: noon to 9 p.m.
Phone: (608) 291-2555
Moonstar Restaurant
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Phone: (608) 835-1828
Ace’s Main Tap
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-3330
La Rocca’s Pizzeria
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Phone: (608) 291-0522
Headquarters Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, including draft beer, delivery, dine in
Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — closing times depend on business
Phone: (608) 291-0750
Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, dine in
Hours: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phone: (608) 835-6238
Pizza Hut
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-5555
Pizza Pit
Offering: Carryout, delivery , dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 835-7744
Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor
Offering: Curbside pick up, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Phone: (608) 291-0915
JL Richards Prime Meats and Catering
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday
Phone: (608) 835-9188
Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Closed Sunday
Phone: (608) 835-5505
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday- Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday- Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-0883
Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-6422
Senor Peppers Mexican Restaurant
Offering: Carryout and delivery
Hours: 3:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-7930
Sonny’s Kitchen
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 291-2266
Subway
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Phone: (608) 835-8384
Cousins’ Subs
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m
Phone: (608) 291-0900
Charlie’s on Main
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, delivery available 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
Phone: (608) 291-2255
Chocolate Caper
Offering: Online ordering, local shipping, curbside pick up
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Phone: 608-835-9294