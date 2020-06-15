Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list.
This listed was updated Monday, June 15.
Oregon Frozen Yogurt
Offering: Full service, dine-in, curbside pick up
Hours: noon to 9 p.m.
Moonstar Restaurant
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Ace’s Main Tap
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Headquarters Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, including draft beer, delivery, dine in
Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — closing times depend on business
Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
La Rocca’s Pizzeria
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Pizza Hut
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Pizza Pit
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor
Offering: Curbside pick up, delivery, dine in
Hours: 3-8 p.m.Monday-Sunday
JL Richards Prime Meats and Catering
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday
Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Closed Sunday
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Señ
or Peppers Mexican Restaurant
Offering: Carryout and delivery
Hours: 3:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Sonny’s Kitchen
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Subway
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cousins’ Subs
Offering: Carryout, curbside pickup
Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m
Charlie’s on Main
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, delivery available 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
Chocolate Caper
Offering: Online ordering, local shipping, curbside pick up
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday