This listed was updated Monday, June 15.

Oregon Frozen Yogurt

Offering: Full service, dine-in, curbside pick up

Hours: noon to 9 p.m.

Moonstar Restaurant

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Ace’s Main Tap

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Headquarters Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, including draft beer, delivery, dine in

Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — closing times depend on business

Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Rocca’s Pizzeria

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Pizza Hut

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Pizza Pit

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor

Offering: Curbside pick up, delivery, dine in

Hours: 3-8 p.m.Monday-Sunday

JL Richards Prime Meats and Catering

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Closed Sunday

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Señ

or Peppers Mexican Restaurant

Offering: Carryout and delivery

Hours: 3:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Sonny’s Kitchen

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Subway

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cousins’ Subs

Offering: Carryout, curbside pickup

Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Charlie’s on Main

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, delivery available 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Chocolate Caper

Offering: Online ordering, local shipping, curbside pick up

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday