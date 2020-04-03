In an era of social distancing due to COVID-19, Oregon companies are finding ways to operate while employees remain at least six feet apart.
Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, issued March 25, allows manufacturers and the distribution supply chain of products considered essential to legally stay open.
That includes All Color Powder Coating, Trachte, Thysse and Lycon in Oregon. The four businesses employ hundreds of people and have history in dating back to the early 20th century.
To keep operations flowing, businesses have hired full time staff to sanitize, asked all employees who can work at home to do so and mandated production facilities operate six feet apart. The business owners said they feel like the lucky ones because they are able to keep their doors open.
Mark Mortensen, owner of All Color Powder Coating, said for 15 years, employees in the production facility have been used to working directly next to each other.
“Now instead of talking to the person they are working with, they are yelling at them 10 feet away,” he said.
“The employees have been wonderful — that is the biggest surprise in light of all the misinformation or lack of information,” Mortensen added. “We were unsure of what was going to happen when things are said but details aren’t released. That made it difficult, but really the employees — once we were able to narrow things down and give them some definitive news as what was going on — they have just been wonderful,”
Trachte, which employs around 200 people in Oregon said they have not had to lay off any employees as of Friday, March 27.
“We are considered essential because the infrastructure of our businesses provides water, waste water, utilities and renewable energy,” Jamie Schotliff, human resource manager said. “We have a backlog of work, so business is as usual, with the exception of safety precautions.”
Majority of the office staff, which is 100 employees, is able to work remotely. There are now eight extra sinks in the building for employees to wash their hands and three extra hand sanitizing stations.
There are three production facilities; two with only 10 people in them at a time. The other is a large floor with around 70 people practicing social distancing.
The company has not had any positive cases of COVID-19 amongst the employees, but some staff have been quarantined due to travel. Those employees are back at work, but Schotliff said any employee who feels unsafe, is symptomatic or has been around someone who is symptomatic should stay home.
Jason Thysse of Thysse said the business is open and operating at full service and directed the Observer to the website for information.
“We have put precautions in place for our employees,” the website states. “We have implemented flexible working policies including working from home and staggered shifts. We are encouraging adherence to personal hygiene best practices. And we are cleaning our facility and equipment daily.”.
Mortensen said he is thankful to be open, and said we are all in this together.
“Everybody realizes that everybody is in the same boat,” he said. “You or me or people on the floor, we are all in this together and we try to do the best we can to get through it.
“We are one of the lucky ones — my heart goes out to the hospitality industry to the bar and restaurant, small barber shops and salons, because I can’t imagine what they are going through.”