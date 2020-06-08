Two Oregon clinics will resume offering services to patients amid the Forward Dane plan, which entered Phase 1 on May 26.
Phase 1 allows businesses to operate at 25% capacity as long as they have practices for curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Oregon’s UW Primary Care Clinic, 137 S. Main St., reopened effective Friday, June 5, a news release states. And SSM Health Dean Medical Group’s Oregon clinic, 753 N. Main St., will reopen Monday, June 15, according to an SSM Health news release.
Both clinics are taking precautions for staff and patients upon resuming services.
UW will screen patients and employees at entrances and minimize waiting room time by having patients wait in their rooms or cars, as well as altering check-in and check-out processes, the news release states.
SSM Health will have similar protocols, including face coverings for employees and patients, plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration, realigned waiting room seating and restrictions on non-essential traffic.
According to both news releases, the clinics have expanded their telehealth services and continue to operate under the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.