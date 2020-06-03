Oregon’s self-described “living room” has decided to hold off on reviving its dine-in area for financial reasons, even as Dane County reopens.
Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese joins many Oregon businesses who continue to weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 health crisis. Some businesses, including Headquarters and Peaceful Heart, opened their indoor spaces for the first time in more than two months. Others, including Bergey Jewelry and The Chocolate Caper, are taking precautions similar to the Firefly's.
Businesses owners and managers overall have adapted to the rules outlined in Phase 1 of the Forward Dane reopening plan, which started May 26. They've had to strategize ways to keep their employees and customers healthy and safe while financially staying afloat.
According to the Forward Dane plan document, Phase 1 means businesses including restaurants, gyms, retail establishments and salons can open at 25% capacity. In indoor spaces, chairs, tables and other types of seating arrangements must be placed at least six feet apart to ensure physical distancing measures are followed.
The Firefly and The Chocolate Caper find it more economically feasible to operate as they have been for the last two months than at 25% capacity. A May 25 Firefly Facebook post reads the coffeehouse won’t open its dining area until it is able to serve up to half its maximum customers at a time. Until then, Firefly will continue to offer its curbside pickup and online ordering.
Dan Donoghue, owner of The Chocolate Caper, told the Observer last week the shop also will continue to offer its delivery and curbside services through Phase 1. First, he said the shop doesn’t have enough space for social distancing and second, Donoghue said current conditions make it easier for his employees to stay safe. He ensures they wear gloves and masks when putting orders together.
“I would rather wait until we are at a point where (the county is) allowing gatherings (to open The Chocoate Caper),” Donoghue said.
Headquarters Bar and Restaurant has opened its dine-in area, but it still offers carryout and delivery options according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
For retail businesses, which often rely on walk in customers, being open at 25% capacity means a slight resurgence in foot traffic.
Peaceful Heart owner Doris Deits told the Observer during her first week back that prior to allowing people inside the shop, it was difficult to offer curbside services without customers wanting to view products in person. Peaceful Heart offered virtual shopping appointments over FaceTime and Google Hangouts to remedy that, she said.
Now, as the shop has reopened, Deits said Peaceful Heart asks its customers to wear masks while in the store and use hand sanitizer before handling products. She said sales are still well under 50% of what Peaceful Heart would normally see.
But unlike Peaceful Heart, one Main Street jewelry shop hasn’t been able to open at all.
Bergey Jewelry posted on its Facebook page May 19 that after some trial reopening days the week prior, the shop has decided to remain closed. But staff ordered masks and hand sanitizer, hoping to “dust things off and reopen the first part of June.”