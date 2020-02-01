To massage therapist Hilari Rottier, healing first comes from within.
In October 2019, Rottier moved that philosophy of wellbeing to Oregon -- opening an Inlighten Professional Massage Therapy location at 602 Pleasant Oak Dr. in Suite C, after already owning one in Janesville that opened in October 2012.
She maintains a full clientele base there, and balances her time between that and building her new base in Oregon. Rottier runs Inlighten Professional Massage Therapy all on her own, and she intends for it to stay that way.
A licensed massage therapist since 2005, Rottier offers cupping therapy, Swedish and deep tissue massage and Reiki energy healing. She said most of her clients come for regular maintenance care, some for injuries and others to simply relax.
Cupping is an ancient Chinese therapy based on the belief that certain health problems can be caused by stagnant blood flow and poor energy flow through the body, the business website states.
Swedish massage involves rubbing the muscles with long gliding strokes in the direction of blood returning to the heart, the website states and deep tissue breaks down muscle knots and relieves pressure points.
Reiki is a Japanese form of energy healing, based on the idea that an unseen life force flows through all things, Rottier said.
The Oregon space lobby is adorned with photography from a trip she took to California. The photos depict landscapes and natural scenes; one in particular from Redwood National Park, where she said she admired how tall the trees stood. Leaning against a table is a book of art by Georgia O’ Keefe, next to chairs she reupholstered herself.
“I like my clients to have something artsy to look at while they fill out intake forms,” she said, commenting on how they use the book as a hard surface.
The lobby is where first-time clients find themselves when they seek out Rottier’s services, she said. During consultations, she carefully observes a client’s body language -- where they might be carrying the most stress. She then asks what their intentions are for their first massage session, and matches her intentions to theirs.
Then, Rottier and the client venture into the treatment room -- also decorated with Rottier’s photography and tools the massage therapist uses for her sessions, like essential oils. The light in the room is kept dim and the walls painted a dark grey. Faint but noticeable are Reiki symbols Rottier painted onto the wall, meant to bolster the intention of healing, she said.
In the center of the room is a bed where clients lay face up when Rottier performs her services.
She starts at the feet, she said, as a grounding exercise and then ventures to other parts of the body based on the clients individual needs.
Midway through, Rottier will have her client turn over and lay face down. If it's warranted, she will ask the client if they want to receive energy work during their time together.
The massage therapist loves seeing her clients faces before and after sessions. She said she gets to witness people let go of all the stress they carry on a daily basis and how the truly interconnected the human body is.
“It’s my honor,” Rottier said.