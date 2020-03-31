Cars still have problems even during a pandemic.
“Flat tires don’t stop; cars that break don’t stop,” said Dave Payne, owner of Gary Wille’s Tire and Auto Repair.
But to make things a little easier on customers, staff have added extra services to their daily routine.
On Facebook, Payne and his staff offered to pick up groceries, medication and run household errands for people stuck in their homes.
“We are lucky enough to be an essential business,” he said. “Let’s use that opportunity to help everyone out.”
Gary Wille’s is also offering free delivery and pick up of cars for customers; staff can even deliver a car to your workplace.
Payne said staff is also taking all sanitary precautions. Before his five member crew are able to repair a car, he wipes down all surfaces with sanitizer; steering wheel, door handles, controls and dashboard.
And as other repair shops and businesses are not able to stay open, staff orders lunch from local businesses — like Sonny’s and Ace on Main when it was open, which Payne said is something easy they can do for their neighbors.
“We are trying to keep the community rolling,” he said.