Clocked in
As a grocery store clerk working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eileen Durkin, who works at Bill’s Food Center said she’s focusing on grateful customers.
Grocery stores remain open amid the Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer At Home order, as they are deemed essential businesses. Like Durkin, clerks around Wisconsin continue to clock in. And despite the health risks of being exposed to the illness, more are on the way.
With schools and many restaurants closed, grocery stores have seen a spike in customers, incentivising stores to hire more employees. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is hiring 150,000 workers — and 4,200 in Wisconsin — according to a news release. Kroger Co.’s Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. — which owns Pick n’ Save — is hoping to hire 2,500 employees, according to its website.
Part of the sudden increase in demand is that early on, some customers were buying large quantities of storable items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, resulting in stores rationing purchases and empty shelves.
Travis Mobley, a manager at Bill’s Food Center, said the first 7-10 days were like the apocalypse, with aisles usually filled with canned goods, toilet paper and hand sanitizers sitting empty.
In the week following the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, customers were coming in daily, hoarding groceries, he said. The Observer previously reported that Ross Berndt-Kindschi who has worked at Bill’s for 10 years, usually orders between 12-25 cases of items for the store like soaps, bleach and hand wipes.
On March 13, he ordered 200.
And with increased numbers of shoppers flocking to grocery stores, clerks are continuously exposed to strangers. According to an April 12 article in the Washington Post, reports of clerks contracting COVID-19 are on the rise.
Two long term employees at Bill’s said in the midst of this sudden strain on the grocery industry, what makes their job a little easier each day is the kindness from customers.
Durkin, who has worked at Bill’s for 26 years, said during the pandemic, people appreciate her work on a deeper level.
“I’ve never been appreciated this much in a job — not in my whole life,” she said.
She said she gets daily text messages and calls from family and friends to check in on her. Customers usually say thank you at the end of a transaction, but now they look her in the eye and tell her how appreciative they are and to stay safe.
Mobley said the extra thank you helps when employees are coming in contact with hundreds of strangers a day.
“Everybody who works here knows that we are essential and need to be open,” Mobley said. The thankfulness from the customers goes a long way in making us feel like we are doing what we should be doing.”
Mobley, who has worked at Bill’s for 17 years, both customers’ and employees’ habits have changed since the beginning of the pandemic.
At Bill’s Food Center, there are masks and gloves available for all employees. Staff have also ordered plexiglass to put in between checkers and customers and are in the process of getting stickers on the floor to ensure customers stand six feet apart.
Durkin said she doesn’t like to wear the gloves or a mask, but she washes her hands regularly. Mobley wears a mask at all times, but also prefers to wash his hands over the nonlatex gloves.
As of Friday, April 10 Mobley reports that customers are adhering to social distancing orders and coming in to buy $200-$300 worth of groceries at a time. They are voluntarily staying six-feet apart. Mobley said for him, this is a relief.
“You feel more comfortable because everyone else around you is doing the same thing you are and caring about other people’s health,” he said.
Durkin, at age 68, said she tries not to think about being infected with COVID-19. She is in the age range that is most susceptible to the virus, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. But she goes to work to continue to serve her community, getting people the food that they need, she said.
Initially, Mobley said he thought it was inevitable he would get the virus and his wife was concerned about him going into work.
But both Mobley and Durkin said if they didn’t want to be working they wouldn’t — reporting there were several employees who stopped coming in out of fear of contracting the virus. Molbey said in a time of record unemployment, he is happy to be working.
“Even though we are in harm’s way it is a job and I feel thankful,” he said.