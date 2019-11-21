An Oregon 14 year old teenager was arrested after crashing a vehicle stolen from an Oregon firefighter on U.S. Hwy. 12 and Monona Drive early Thursday morning.
The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Oregon Fire Department Wednesday night after a firefighter responding to a crash on Hwy. 14 forgot to grab the keys to the Dodge Ram he owns before going into the firehouse, according to a Facebook post from the Oregon Area Fire/EMS district.
“In a rush to assist others, he left his keys inside his truck in our front parking lot,” the post states. “Someone stole his vehicle.”
According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Village of Marshall Police Department attempted to stop the thief near the area of Madison Street and Howard Street.
Marshall police terminated the pursuit after the teenager fled from police.
Later, a Dane County sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle on I-94 and Hwy. N in the Town of Cottage Grove, but the pursuit was unsuccessful. A second sheriff’s deputy then spotted the truck on U.S. Hwy. 12 and Hwy. AB close to the Beltline.
City of Monona Police and the county deputies deployed road spikes on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive overpass. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the median on the Beltline near the Monona Drive exit.
Police arrested the teenager for his first OWI, as well as citations for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of eluding, the release stated.
The driver wasn’t injured in the collision, but was transported to a local hospital for a blood sample, then the Juvenile Reception Center, according to the release.