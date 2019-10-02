To help energize your body before the Oregon High School homecoming game, walk laps around the track with the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition.
Since 2013, wellness coalition members have invited people to run or walk laps around the track at Panther Stadium. This year’s event, which promotes walking and fitness, is slated for 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Participants will receive OHS themed beads each time they round the track. In 2015, the group totaled 286 miles walked during the hour event.
There will also be trivia, snacks, music and themed laps. The event is for all ages and abilities.