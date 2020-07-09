School year ends but graduation waits for Class of 2020For much of the year, Oregon High School students, staff, families and friends had circled Sunday, June 14, on their calendars for the graduation of the Class of 2020. For now, that is all still on hold.
OHS seniors moving onThe 2019-20 school year started off like any other, but the end is nothing like what Oregon High School seniors had expected.Their time in the district is over, and they all are moving on to the next phase of their lives during some historic and challenging times.
Students pick up belongings left at school since MarchWhen students left their Oregon classrooms on Friday, March 13, they didn’t anticipate the remainder of the school year being conducted at home. So all their belongings have been waiting at school ever since.
Student teaching during schools shutdownAs a student teacher, you never know what you’ll end up learning. Certainly, Megan Dewane will have some interesting stories to tell her future students about her experiences teaching amid the COVID-19 school shutdown.