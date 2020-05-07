What’s online for OSD
District officials still hoping for OHS graduation ceremony
Oregon High School seniors are scheduled to walk across the gymnasium dais on Sunday, June 13. Whether restrictions preventing large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted by then is unknown, but OSD officials are still hoping for the best with graduation and summer school.
FOSD seeking donations to meet growing demand
With more and more families in financial distress due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Friends of the Oregon School District (FOSD) are doing more than ever to help feed those in need.
OSD wins national music education award
For the second straight year, the district received the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for outstanding commitment to music education.
OMS using pass/no pass for 2nd semester grades
Oregon Middle School students in grades 7-8 will be on a pass/no pass grading system for the second semester, the Oregon School District announced. Students earning a passing grade will receive course credits.