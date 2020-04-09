OHS ‘pass/no pass’ for 2nd semesterGrades will still matter in this second semester, but to help reduce anxiety about grades during this uncertain period of virtual learning, Oregon High School is implementing a pass/no pass grading system for all high school students.
State: Class of 2020 will graduateHigh school seniors will graduate as planned in June, and students won’t have to retake a year’s grade because of missing class time due to virtual schooling for what could be the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. That was the word from Gov. Tony Evers on Sunday, March 22, news release.
Preparing for virtual learningAt OSD, the week of March 16-20 was focused on connecting with families to ensure all district students were ready to access distance learning beginning Tuesday, April 1. The district distributed Chromebooks in a drive-through format to ensure students had the proper technology.
SkillsUSA state competition canceledThe Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction canceled the 2020 SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference, scheduled for April 28-29 in Madison. OHS was primed to do well after its showing at regional competition, with several medals, including four first place awards.