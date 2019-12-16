Police Reports
Reports taken from electronic log books provided by the Oregon Police Department.
Sept. 27
8:25 p.m.
Anonymous called called for a silver sedan with a male on the side of the road with his pants down not attempting to expose himself. The caller did not want contact and officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect vehicle.
Sept. 28
6:34 p.m. A stop sign on Walnut St was taken.The sign cost $60.00 to repair and Public Works has been given a victim's rights worksheet.
Sept. 30
3:38 a.m. An anonymous caller called about a burglary in progress with four suspects seen leaving in a vehicle towards S Perry Parkway. The vehicle was located but refused to stop. DCSO engaged in a short pursuit of vehicle on US Hwy 14 towards Madison but terminated. A laptop and Xbox was stolen from the residence.
Oct. 1
7:12 p.m. An anonymous caller advised that they observed a vehicle driving through a gated community, going from house to house in an abnormal manner. The officer identified the owner of the vehicle who admitted to being in the area and advised he was building a house out in the gated community. The owner of the vehicle was agitated and annoyed with the fact that someone called in.
Oct. 2
6:46 p.m.
An Oregon resident advised the Oregon Police Department he believed someone left dead trees in his yard. Upon further review he advised the branches in his yard came from his trees on his property.
Oct. 4
5:18 a.m. An officer observed a white/black Tesla parked in an area. Made contact with the person in the vehicle who was playing his geocaching game.
2:48 p.m. A driver was upset that N. Main St. was closed for the Homecoming Parade and accelerated heavily through the intersection of Netherwood and N. Main St causing his tires to squeal. The driver then circled around through Walgreens and drove through the church parking lot to get around the roadblocks and an officer’s fully marked squad car with red and blue lights activated. The officer made contact with the driver and spoke to him about his behavior, stating that at anytime he could have simply contacted the officer and the officer would have let him through.
Oct. 8
4:28 p.m.
An anonymous called saw a grey colored sedan with a hand and a flannel shirt sticking out of
the trunk. Caller thought it may be a halloween decoration but wanted it checked on. Officers
checked the area and did not locate anything.
Oct. 9
4:02 p.m. A man was informed my by a bus driver that his tire was on fire in the parking lot of Oregon Middle School. An officer arrived on scene and did not observe any flames or smoke. The fire department evaluated the situation and advised they no longer needed assistance.
Oct. 12
8:29 p.m. Oregon Police Department received a call about an individual curled up in a chair outside of this residence for an extender period of time in 39 degree weather. Upon arriving the officer made contact with the individual who was locked out of the residence. The individual was intoxicated and had thrown on her clothes and had a foot in the throwup. The individual was taken to detox.
8:30 p.m. Bystanders observed a dark colored truck strike a tree in the north end of the McDonald's parking lot. A male was seen fleeing from the vehicle in an unknown
direction, no descriptors were provided. Open intoxicants were observed inside the vehicle
and a shattered liquor bottle was found lying next to where the tree was struck. The officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle owner.
Oct. 14
7:36 p.m. A caller said at 5 p.m. a white male approximately 25-30 years old rang her doorbell asking if she needed him to mow her lawn. She stated he must have gone door to door because
her neighbor had the same thing. The caller found this suspicious. The officer informed the caller that the person was most likely a lawn care worker looking for work but will pass the information onto other patrols.
Oct. 15
7:09 a.m. A caller thought she had confiscated a counterfeit $20 bill at Kwik Trip. The officer took the bill to Oregon Community Bank where they determined it was real.
Oct 16
2:34 p.m. A caller reported a sick possum with broken legs that needed to be put down. An officer arrived on scene and observed a possum that was sick and dying that needed to be put down. The officer transported the possum to Anderson County Park in the Town of Oregon and dispatched the possum.
3:41 p.m. In a complaint labeled “neighbor trouble,” a female called and stated that another female was being confrontational towards her in regards to a previous case. The original caller stated there was no yelling or swearing and she only wanted the other female to leave her alone and be warned. When the officer made contact with the second caller, she said it was actually the initial caller being confrontational. Both parties were warned for their behavior and informed further action would result in citations or arrests.
Oct. 17
10:14 a.m. A resident called and state she had to leave her building due to a strong odor of bleach emitting from the building while a company was power washing. The women became ill and had to leave her residence. An officer arrived and did not observe an overpowering odor of any chemicals. The officer checked the welfare of other individuals in the building and they advised they were not experiencing any issues.
Oct. 18
5:44 a.m. A person woke up to find that all of his vehicle's tires were slashed with a knife. The person believed it was his fiance’s ex-husband. Non consent and charges wished to be pursued. Photographs were added to evidence and a restitution request form completed.
6:12 p.m. An officer’s patrol vehicle appeared to have mucus and saliva on its windshield after they completed a call for service. A supervisor was notified of this incident.
Oct. 21
2:16 p.m. A female found a gold diamond ring at a bus stop. She did not find the owner so she turned it into the police department where it was entered in to the Oregon Police Department as, found property.
6:01 p.m. A male caller stated that he gave another person a phone but she is now refusing to give it back. The caller wanted the Oregon Police Department to talk to her to get his phone back. An officer spoke with the female who said she did have the phone but offered to pay for it so she could keep it. The two could not agree and the officer \ explained to both of them that this is a civil issue and it should go to civil courts.
Oct. 22
8:12 a.m. An officer assisted a Brooklyn Elementary student get to school after he missed the bus.
4:59 p.m. Firefly Coffee House called to say that there was an elderly man in their shop that did not know his name or where he lived. Upon arriving staff stated that the man only knew his last
name. An officer made contact with the individual who is suffering from dementia. The man stated that he had been walking around Oregon for a couple of hours and was not sure
were he came from. The officer was able to make contact with the individual's daughter who said he was living in Oregon Manor. The officer returned the individual to Oregon Manor and talked to the director of nurses about watching the individual and the director informed the officer that they would get the individual a bracelet to notify staff if he should try to wander off again.
Oct. 23
11:27 p.m. An individual was arrested for OWI third offense and cited for speed, and failure to obey traffic officer. The individual submitted to an intox test with the result of .23%.
Oct. 26
1:10 p.m. A female reported her wallet was stolen at the craft fair. An officer advised her to check her bags in which she had while shopping. The caller found the wallet located inside the shopping bags.
5:36 p.m. An anonymous caller advised that there were two male black teenagers riding their bikes in the area that "didn't belong here."