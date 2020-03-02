Dec. 1
7:56 p.m. A caller reported seeing “help me” written on a window and wanted police to follow up. The police made contact at the residence and confirmed there was no emergency.
Dec. 2
9:18 a.m. Students at Rome Corners Intermediate were found smoking marijuana in the bathroom.
Dec. 5
11:25 a.m. Max Creek evicted Black Thistle Gunsmithing from a portion of their building because owners suspected Black Thistle Gunsmithing gave an a rifle without completing a background check.
3:30 p.m. The Oregon Police Department emptied the medication drop off and sorted the medication into three boxes. The boxes weighed 25.2 lbs, 13.6 lbs and 24 lbs.
Dec. 6
4:43 p.m. A caller reported a grey, "plump" cat hanging around her back porch she had fed and now would not leave. The officer advised not to feed the cat, as this is why it most likely was hanging around. The caller stated her neighbors do have cats but she did not know if this one belonged to any of them.
Dec. 7
8:11 a.m. Oregon Police were called to Waterman Street because a woman with a knife was trying to stab other individuals. Once the police arrived the woman with the knife was being detained by the individuals who were able to get the knife away from her.
Dec. 8
2:36 a.m. Oregon Police were called to McDonald’s for a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot. The arriving officer woke up a man sleeping inside by tapping on the window and identifying himself, but after rolling the window down about an inch, the man refused to talk to the officer.
He then called someone and talked to them for about 15 minutes while the officer continued to knock on the window. Eventually the man rolled down his window and told the officer he was driving from Ettrick to Fitchburg and did not want to fall asleep at the wheel.
After the officer questioned why he drove so far out of his way to Oregon, the driver became irritated and said he did not want to answer the question.
There were no signs of impairment, but the driver had a revoked license, so the officer said the man needed someone to pick him up and the vehicle. The officer returned later and the vehicle had been removed.
Dec. 8
11:20 p.m. At the Hwy 138 and US Hwy 14 roundabout, a driver struck a traffic sign. She then tried to walk to her Fitchburg residence but was located on Hwy 14. The officer smelled intoxicants and the driver admitted to drinking and striking the traffic sign, and was arrested for the first operating while intoxicated offense.
Dec. 9
9:12 a.m. Oregon High School administration reported a student smelled of alcohol. The student submitted a prilimary breath test with a .064% result. The student was issued an underage alcohol citation, second offense.
3:48 p.m. Oregon Police were called to Oregon High School because a student fell asleep in class and staff had trouble waking him up. Once the police arrived, the student, who smelled of marijuana, was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco.
Dec. 29
10:29 p.m. Two people said they were threatened on Snapchat after being sold oregano which was supposed to be marijuana.
Dec. 30
2:55 a.m. An officer on patrol observed a man between two cars on Lincoln Street. The officer attempted to make contact with the man who stated he was filming the officer and ordered the officer to leave his property. Other individuals were leaving the residence and said they were going to the airport. The officer ended their contact.
Jan. 2
2: 16 p.m. The Oregon Police Department emptied its medication drop box, disposing of 48.8 pounds of medications.
Jan. 9
1:04 p.m. A FedEx driver advised the Oregon Police Department that while driving on Washington Street, a man drove up beside him and rolled down his window, saying he wanted a $100 from the driver because FedEx does not pay taxes. The man continued to follow him to his next stop.
The driver said he believed the man may have been delusional or “just strange.”
The police checked the area and were unable to locate the man. At 12:44 p.m. the next day, the same man contacted the FedEx driver, again asking for $100, and the driver was able to obtain the license place and police went to the man’s residence. They explained to the man the driver is not the person to contact about FedEx’s not paying corporate taxes, and not to contact the driver again, or he would be issued a disorderly conduct citation.
On Jan. 11 around 12:53 p.m., the same FedEx driver delivered a package to an address on Autumn Woods Lane -- the address of the man who had been stopping him. The driver said he did not realize this was the same person, but when he dropped off the package the man “started again about how FedEx does not pay any taxes.” The man also complained that the Fedex driver walked on his grass. Because the man did not seek out the FedEx driver, the police could not cite him, they said.
Jan. 11
11:59 p.m. Two children were sledding down the middle of Alpine Parkway. The officer advised them not to do that as it is a safety concern and both admitted it was a bad idea.
Jan. 24
9:04 a.m. A Ring video was posted on Oregon Informational Facebook page of a person walking on someone's property and defecating in their lawn. An officer was able to ID the person and they were issued a citation.
12:41 a.m. A caller reported having trouble with her neighbors, who she said appeared to pour multiple cups of urine on her vehicle. She requested extra patrol and did not want the police to contact the neighbors but stated she was going to obtain cameras for her residence.
Jan. 31
8:17 a.m. A man came to the Oregon Police Department after he locked himself out of his apartment. The fire department was able to gain entry into his apartment without damage, and an officer noticed a Medical Alert Lockbox on the front door. The man said the lockbox was put there several years ago when his wife was ill but he did not know the code. With the man’s permission, the officer made several phone calls to obtain the lockbox code and now the address is set up in the Dane County Dispatch if he is locked out or needs medical assistance.