ORDINANCE NO. 20-07
VILLAGE OF OREGON
DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 17.105 (2)(C)(2)(B), 17.105 (3)(A)(2)(A), 17.105 (3)(B)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(A)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(B)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(C)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(C)(2)(B), 17.105 (5)(A)(2)(A), 17.105 (5)(B)(2)(A), 17.105 (6)(A)(2)(A), AND 17.105 (6)(A)(2)(B) OF THE VILLAGE OF OREGON MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO INDOOR INSTITIONAL USES
RECITALS
1. On June 4, 2020, the Village Plan Commission conducted a public hearing on the changes to Sections 17.105 (2)(C)(2)(B), 17.105 (3)(A)(2)(A), 17.105 (3)(B)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(A)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(B)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(C)(2)(A), 17.105 (4)(C)(2)(B), 17.105 (5)(A)(2)(A), 17.105 (5)(B)(2)(A), 17.105 (6)(A)(2)(A), AND 17.105 (6)(A)(2)(B) set forth below, and recommended that those changes be adopted.
2. On June 15, 2020, the Village Board considered this Ordinance.
ORDINANCE
NOW THEREFORE the Village Board of the Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin adopts the following ordinance:
Section 1. The recitals set forth above are material to and are incorporated in this ordinance as if set forth in full.
Section 2. Section 17-105(3)(a)(2)(a) is amended as follows:
Neighborhood Office
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Single-Family Detached – 7,200 sf lot (per Section 17-206(1)(a)1.) Based on SR-5 bulk requirements.
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Section 3. Section 17-105(3)(b)(2)(a) is amended as follows:
Planned Office
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Section 4. Section 17-105(4)(a)(2)(a) is amended as follows:
Neighborhood Business
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Single-Family Detached – 7,200 sf lot (per Section 17-206(1)(a)1.) based on SR-5 District.
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Sales or Service (per Section 17-206(4)(c))
Indoor Maintenance Service (per Section 17-206(4)(e))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Section 5. Section 17-105(4)(b)(2)(a) is amended as follows:
Planned Business
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Sales or Service (per Section 17-206(4)(c))
Indoor Maintenance Service (per Section 17-206(4)(e))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Section 6. Section 17-105(4)(c)(2)(a) and 17-105(4)(c)(2)(b) are amended as follows:
Central Business
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Sales or Service (per Section 17-206(4)(c))
Indoor Maintenance Service (per Section 17-206(4)(e))
Off-Site Parking Lot (per Section 17-206(6)(a))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
b. Principal Land Uses Permitted as Conditional Use: (per Section 17-202(4))
Clear Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(g))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Outdoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(d))
Institutional Residential (per Section 17-206(3)(f))
In-Vehicle Sales or Service (per Section 17-206(4)(g))
Indoor Commercial Entertainment (per Section 17-206(4)(h))
Outdoor Commercial Entertainment (per Section 17-206(4)(i))
Commercial Indoor Lodging (per Section 17-206(4)(k))
Bed and Breakfast Establishments (per Section 17-206(4)(l))
Group Day Care Center (9+ children) (per Section 17-206(4)(m))
Boarding House (per Section 17-206(4)(o)
Section 7. Section 17-105(5)(a)(2)(a) is amended as follows:
Planned Industrial
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Maintenance Service (per Section 17-206(4)(e))
Indoor Storage or Wholesaling (per Section 17-206(5)(a))
Light Industrial (per Section 17-206(7)(a))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Section 8. Section 17-105(5)(b)(2)(a) is amended as follows:
General Industrial
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Indoor Maintenance Service (per Section 17-206(4)(e))
Indoor Storage or Wholesaling (per Section 17-206(5)(a))
Off-Site Parking Lot (per Section 17-206(6)(a))
Distribution Center (per Section 17-206(6)(d))
Light Industrial (per Section 17-206(7)(a))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Section 9. Sections 17-105(6)(a)(2)(a) and 17-105(6)(a)(2)(b) are amended as follows:
Institutional
2. List of Allowable Principal Land Uses (per Article II)
a. Principal Land Uses Permitted by Right: (per Section 17-202(2))
Cultivation (per Section 17-206(2)(a))
Selective Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(f))
Passive Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(a))
Active Outdoor Public Recreation (per Section 17-206(3)(b))
Public Services and Utilities (per Section 17-206(3)(e))
Office (per Section 17-206(4)(a))
Personal or Professional Services (per Section 17-206(4)(b))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
b. Principal Land Uses Permitted as Conditional Use: (per Section 17-202(4))
Clear Cutting (per Section 17-206(2)(g))
Indoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(c))
Outdoor Institutional (per Section 17-206(3)(d))
Institutional Residential — 20,000 sf lot (per Section 17-206(3)(f))
Community Living Arrangement (1-8 residents) (per Section 17-206(3)(g))
Community Living Arrangement (9-15 residents) (per Section 17-206(3)(h))
Community Living Arrangement (16+ residents) (per 17-206(3)(i))
Group Day Care Center (9+ children) (per Section 17-206(4)(m))
Section 10. This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication or posting pursuant to law.
The above and foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at its meeting held on June 15,2020 by a vote of 6 in favor, 0 opposed, and 0 not voting.
APPROVED:
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
Peggy S. K. Haag, Village Clerk
Peggy S. K. Haag, Village Clerk
First Reading: June 15, 2020
Second Reading: June15, 2020
Adoption: June 15, 2020
Published: June 18, 2020
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF ELECTORS
DATE: June 29, 2020
TIME: 6:00 PM
PLACE: OHS Commons at Oregon High School and via Google Meet, 456 N Perry Parkway
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a special meeting of the Oregon School District will be held in the OHS Commons at Oregon High School located at 456 North Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. and via Google Meet (meet.google.com/ict-rdra-wqu) for the following purposes:
A. To authorize the School Board to acquire real estate and structures and facilities appurtenant to such real estate necessary for school district purposes as set forth in Section 120.10(5m) of the Wisconsin Statutes; and
B. To designate the sites as sites for possible school district buildings and provide for the possible erection of suitable buildings thereon as set forth in Section 120.10(5) of the Wisconsin Statutes.
1. The first parcel being considered for acquisition has the following legal description:
PART OF LOT 2 AND ALL OF LOT 4 OF CERTIFIED SURVEY MAP NO. 10540 RECORDED IN THE DANE COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE IN VOLUME 62 OF CERTIFIED SURVEY MAPS, PAGES 211-213, AS DOCUMENT NO. 3554288, LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHEAST QUARTERS OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 01, TOWNSHIP 06 NORTH, RANGE 09 EAST, CITY OF FITCHBURG, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN.
This description is to be attached to the ballot used at the special meeting and is available in the School District office.
2. The second parcel being considered for acquisition has the following legal description:
3016 COUNTY HIGHWAY MM, FITCHBURG, WI; SEC 1-6-9 PRT SE1/4SW1/4 COM SEC S1/4 COR TH N 626.6 FT TO POB TH CONT N TO NE COR SE1/4SW1/4 TH S56DEG7’32”W 305.25 FT TO C/L DR TH S31DEG25’45”E 7 FT TH ALG CRV TO R RAD 1933 FT L/C S23DEG2’47”E 566.71 FT TH E 30.23 FT TO POB
This description is to be attached to the ballot used at the special meeting and is available in the School District office.
Due to the legal requirements, if you are an elector and would like to vote at the meeting, you must attend in person. We will be practicing social distancing.
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
District Clerk
Published: June 18, 2020
