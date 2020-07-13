PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
VILLAGE OF OREGON
REGARDING FACILTY PLANNING FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES
A public hearing will be held during the Village Board meeting on Monday, the 3rd day of August, 2020 at 5:00 PM. At present time, all Village Board meetings are held virtually over Zoom. Parties interested in attending the public hearing or participating in the public hearing can access the meeting via Zoom with the instructions provided on the meeting agenda. The agenda and instructions will be posted and can be found on the Village Web site.
The purpose of the hearing is to discuss and review the Facilities Planning Document for the Villages wastewater treatment facilities. Upgrades to these facilities are needed to comply with current and future Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permit requirements, repair or replace equipment that is nearing the end of its useful life, and upgrade the facilities to meet the Villages current and future needs.
The public hearing will discuss:
* Population and Design Projections
* Current and Future Permit Requirements
* Alternatives Evaluated
* Review of Alternatives Selected
* Implementation Schedule
* Environmental Effects
* User Charge Impacts
A copy of the Facilities Planning Document will be available for review at the Village Hall, by appointment only, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and between 7:30 a.m. and Noon on Fridays. An electronic copy is also available on the Villages website.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send their comments, in writing, to the Village of Oregon at the addresses below. If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like your comments entered as public record for the hearing, please send comments to cjones@vil.oregon.wi.us by noon August 3, 2020. Comments will be accepted up to 15 days past the hearing date and will be public record as well. If there are any questions, please contact Ben Heidemann, P.E., our consulting engineer, Town & Country Engineering, Inc. (608) 273-3350.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Published: July 9 and 16, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
TOWN OF OREGON, DANE COUNTY
STATE OF WISCONSIN
NOTICE THAT THE ASSESSMENT ROLL IS OPEN FOR EXAMINATION AND OPEN BOOK DUE TO COVID-19 OPEN BOOK WILL BE VIA TELEPHONE APPOINTMENTS
STATE OF WISCONSIN
Town of Oregon
Dane County
Pursuant to s. 70.45, Wis. stats., the Town of Oregon assessment roll for the year 2020 assessment will be open for examination on the 29th day of July, 2020 by telephone from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Call Accurate Appraisal at 1-800-770-3927 to schedule a telephone open book appointment or online at www.accurateasser.com.
To view the assessment roll or property data please visit www.accurateassessor.com. The assessment roll is also open for viewing at the town hall during the published open book date and time.
Instructional material about the assessment, how to file an objection, and board of review procedures under Wisconsin law will be available at that time.
Notice is hereby given this 9th day of July, 2020.
Jennifer Hanson
Town of Oregon Clerk
Posted: 7-9-2020
Published: July 16, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
VILLAGE OF OREGON
Notice is hereby given that Daniel J. Donoghue, agent for Marvelous Morsels LLC has filed an application for a Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Class B Intoxicating Liquor (Class B Combo) Alcohol Beverage License with the Village Clerk for the Village of Oregon for the property at 107 S. Main St., d/b/a Kickback Cafe, Oregon, Wisconsin. The Village Board will discuss and consider this application at their Village Board meeting on August 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Please note the meeting will be held virtually through Zoom.
This notice is given pursuant to Section 125.04(3)(g), W.S. & Village Ordinance 16-17
107 South Main Street, Village of Oregon, Dane County
Parcel No. 165-0509-122-3277-6
Peggy Haag, Village Clerk
Published: July 16, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *