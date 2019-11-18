NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
Village of Oregon
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the Village of Oregon, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. All terms are for two years unless otherwise indicated and begin April 16, 2020.
Office, Incumbent
Village Trustee, David Donovan
Village Trustee, Jerry Bollig
Village Trustee, Amanda Peterson
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the first day to circulate nomination papers is Sunday, December 1, 2019, and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the office of the Village Clerk.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the deadline for incumbent candidates who do not intend to seek re-election to file the Notification of Non-candidacy (EL-163) is Friday, December 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Published in the Village of Oregon, on November 21, 2019.
Peggy S.K. Haag, Village Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice of Application for Acquisition of a Bank by a Bank Holding Company and Merger of Banks
Bosshard Financial Group, Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to merge with Northern Bankshares, Inc., McFarland, Wisconsin. We intend to acquire control of McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin. Oregon Community Bank, a subsidiary of Bosshard Financial Group, Inc., with its main office in Oregon, Wisconsin, also intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to merge with McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin and establish branches at the locations of, McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application/notice including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on the applications to Colette A. Fried, Assistant Vice President Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, 230 South LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60604. The comment period will not end before December 21, 2019 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the applications, contact Alicia Williams, Vice President of Community Development and Policy Studies, at (312) 322-5910; to request a copy of an application, contact Colette A. Fried at (312) 322-6846. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
Published: November 21 and December 5 and 19, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN ORDINANCES
PUBLIC NOTICE is given to all persons in the Village of Brooklyn that a public hearing will be held on December 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 210 Commercial Street, to solicit comments on the proposed floodplain zoning ordinance revisions (Chapters 113 and 114) that are required by state and federal law. These revisions govern development in mapped floodplain areas. These proposed ordinance revisions are on file in the office of the Village Clerk.
The proposed regulations are intended to protect life, health and property in floodplain areas and will govern uses permitted in mapped floodplains. Activities such as dredging, filling, excavating and construction of buildings are generally allowed, but may be restricted according to which flood zone the property is in.
Comments will also be solicited on proposed changes to Village of Brooklyn Ordinances Chapter 117, Sections 117-930 to 117-936, Nonconforming Uses, Structures and Lots; Chapter 117, Section 117-1052, Parking Requirements; and Appendix C, Village of Brooklyn Fees.
A copy of the proposed ordinances will be on file and open for public inspection in the office of the Village Clerk for a period of two weeks prior to this public hearing.
All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to Village of Brooklyn, Village Board, 210 Commercial Street, Brooklyn, WI 53521.
______________________________
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk-Treasurer
Posted: November 14, 2019
Published: November 21 and 28, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
NOTICE OF LICENSE REQUEST
(License year July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020)
The Village Board for the Village of Brooklyn, 210 Commercial St., Brooklyn, WI, will meet on December 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the following license applications:
CLASS “B” FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE & “CLASS C” WINE:
New – Main Street Music and More, LLC, Andy Meyer, Agent, 102 W. Main Street
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk/Treasurer
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the Village of Brooklyn, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. The term for Village Trustee begins on April 21, 2020. All terms are for two years.
Office, Incumbent
Village Trustee, Kyle Smith
Village Trustee, Susan McCallum
Village Trustee, Dan Olson
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that the first day to circulate nomination papers is December 1, 2019 and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the office of the Village Clerk.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that if a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2019.
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID, you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Done in the Village of Brooklyn, on this 14th Day of November, 2019
______________________________
Linda Kuhlman, Village Clerk-Treasurer
Posted: November 14, 2019
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
SPRING ELECTION NOTICE
TOWN OF RUTLAND
APRIL 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Town of Rutland, on the seventh day of April 2020, the following officers are to be elected:
A Town Board Supervisor, for a term of two years, to succeed Deana M Zentner, whose term will expire April 21, 2020.
A Town Board Supervisor, for a term of two years, to succeed Nancy Nedveck for a term that will end April 21, 2020.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that nominations for the offices will be made at a Town Caucus to be held in January 2020, at the Rutland Town Hall.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION
Oregon School District
April 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the Oregon School District, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed.
The term of office for the school board member in Area II, Seat 1 is two years beginning on Monday, April 27, 2020. The term of office for school board members in Area II, Seat 2 and Area III, Seat 1 is three years beginning on Monday, April 27, 2020.
At a previous annual meeting, the electors established area representation for the Oregon School District and that a prospective candidate must be a legal resident of the Area from which the candidate seeks to represent, and that the offices to be filled at this election and the areas to be represented by the officers elected are below (see Appendix A - Election Plan / Boundaries Map). All Oregon School District residents may vote for candidates in each Area and not just the Area in which they reside.
Office, Incumbent
Area II, Seat 1 - (2-year term) City of Fitchburg, Town of Blooming Grove, Town of Dunn, Odorico
Area II, Seat 2 - (3-year term) City of Fitchburg, Town of Blooming Grove, Town of Dunn (formerly Area III), Feeney
Area III, Seat 1 - (3-year term) Town of Rutland, Town of Montrose, Town of Oregon, Village of Brooklyn, Town of Brooklyn, Town of Union, LeBrun
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any eligible qualified elector desiring to be a candidate for the office of School Board member must file a Campaign Registration Statement and Declaration of Candidacy stating that the candidate is a qualified elector with the undersigned School District Clerk or designee not later than 5:00 PM, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
These forms may be obtained at the office of the District Administrator of the Oregon School District located in the School District Services Office, 123 East Grove Street, Oregon, Wisconsin.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN by the undersigned School District Clerk that the Clerk has established this office of the District Administrator as the office for the purpose of filing such campaign registration statements and declarations and that the office of the District Administrator is the proper place for filing such forms. The Office of the District Administrator will be open for receipt of such filing of forms between the hours of 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM weekdays except for holidays and days listed below: November 28 and 29, 2019; December 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020. Said office will be open until 5:00 PM on January 7, 2020.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, THAT IF A PRIMARY IS NECESSARY, THE PRIMARY WILL BE HELD ON Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
A description of the school district boundaries is attached as Appendix A and also can be obtained from the school district office.
Dated this 14th day of November, 2019
________________________________
Krista Flanagan
Oregon School District Clerk
Published: November 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *