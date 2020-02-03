NOTICE TO RESIDENTS
VILLAGE OF OREGON
PUBLIC TEST OF ELECTRONIC VOTING EQUIPMENT
Notice is hereby given that the public test of the automatic tabulating equipment will be held on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Village Hall located at 117 Spring Street. This equipment will be used at the Spring Primary Election to be held on February 18, 2020. The Village’s DS200 and Express Vote electronic voting systems will be tested at that time.
The public test is open to the general public.
Peggy Haag, Village Clerk
Village of Oregon
Posted: January 31, 2020
Published: February 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Test of the automatic tabulating equipment and electronic voting equipment to be used at the Town of Rutland Spring Primary Election on February 18, 2020 will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on February 11, 2020 at the Town Hall.
Posted: February 3, 2020
Published: February 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON JANUARY 13, 2020
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:00 PM on January 20, 2020, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: None. Administrators present: Dr Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Ms. Jina Jonen, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Jon Tanner, Dr. Candace Weidensee, Dr. Shannon Anderson, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Mr. Mike Carr, Ms. Kim Griffin, Mr. Chris Kluck, Mr. Jim Pliner, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Darci Jarstad Krueger, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Ms. Jackie Amlong, Ms. Mary Hermes and Ms. Katie Heitz.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Section 19.84 Wisconsin Statutes as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Ms. Flanagan moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 7-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Ms. Feeney moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes: December 16, 2019 Board Meeting
2. Approve payments in the amount of $8,719,272.75
3. Treasurer’s Report: None
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: NONE
5. Staffing Assignments:
a. Emily Severson — 1.0 Counselor at OMS
b. Kelly Jurasewicz — change in contract from 1.0 Counselor at OMS to 1.0 Counselor at OHS
6. Field Trip Requests:
a. FCCLA State Executive Council Meeting to Inn on the Park, Madison February 4 — February 6, 2020
b. Model United Nations Field Trip to University of Chicago February 6 — February 9, 2020
7. Acceptance of Donations:
Jeff Nachreiner in the amount of $2500 for PVE Piece of the Peace Group Equity Books
Oregon Community Bank in the amount of $5000 for the OHS Scoreboard Sponsorship
Anke Boudreau in the amount of $100 for the OMS Music Program
Oregon Rotary Foundation in the amount of $5500 for the Rotary Scholarship
Jina Jonen in the amount of $100 for the A Team Scholarship
Jackie Amlong in the amount of $100 for the A Team Scholarship
AMC Pharmacy Solutions Inc in the Amount of $5000 for the Oregon Brooklyn Splash Pad
Rae Vogeler in the amount of $200 for the Oregon Brooklyn Splash Pad
Jennifer Way in the amount of $400 for the Oregon Brooklyn Splash Pad
The Davey Family in the amount of $200 for outstanding lunch accounts
Elizabeth Kieffer in the amount of $500 for the Oregon Brooklyn Splash Pad
Oregon Community Bank in the amount of $250 for the Brooklyn Elementary Book Night
Dirty Ducts Cleaning & Environmental in the amount of $5000 for the OHS Scoreboard Sponsorship
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance:
a. RCI Report
b. OHS Report
9. Oregon Youth Softball Scholarship
In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Feeney, Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC: NONE
C. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. OEA Report — none
2. Student Representative Report — Jenna Sharkus reported that it is finals week at the High School.
D. ACTION ITEMS:
1. WASB Resolutions — The board discussed the resolutions that will come before the Delegate Assembly for consideration at the WASB Convention on January 22, 2020. No action was taken.
E. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Student Achievement Report Feedback: Board Members had the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions of administration related to the student achievement reports that were presented on November 25, 2019.
2. Superintendent’s Report: Dr. Busler provided an update on the 2020 Spring School Board Election Candidates. There are two open seats and two candidates — Heather Garrison and Kevin Mehring — for Area 2 and there is one open seat and one candidate — Tim LeBrun — for Area 3. Dr. Busler also provided an update on the 2020 Start Times Work Group that has been created and will be chaired by Dr. Bergstrom.
F. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
Mr. Zach announced that the Board would be taking a short recess and would then be moving into closed session and would not return to open session. The Board recessed at 6:46 PM before re-convening into closed session.
Mr. Pankratz excused himself for the discussion on the Post-Retirement Benefits due to a conflict of interest.
Ms. Feeney moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to move into closed executive session as posted and announced by Mr. Zach. In a roll call vote, the following Board members voted yes: Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
G. CLOSED SESSION:
2. Conferring with Legal Counsel about potential Post-Retirement Benefit pursuant to Wis. Stats. 19.85(1)(e) and Wis. Stats. 19.85(1)(g): Discussion Held
Mr. Pankratz rejoined the meeting.
1. Consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data regarding district administrators pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)(c): Discussion held.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Feeney moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed 7-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 7:47 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: February 6, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
“…helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential…” From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurer’s Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
D. ACTION ITEMS
1. Review Committee of the Whole Process and Committee Structure
E. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Anti-Hate Speech Policy
2 Forest Edge Elementary School (FES) Update
3 Superintendent’s Report
F. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
G. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: February 6, 2020
WNAXLP