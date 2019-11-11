ORDINANCE NO. 19-09
VILLAGE OF OREGON
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 14.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE VILLAGE OF OREGON, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
ORDINANCE
1. The Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, does ordain that Section 14.02(1) of the Code of Ordinances for the Village of Oregon is amended to read as follows:
14.02 ELECTRICAL PERMITS AND INSPECTION. (1) STATE CODE APPLIES. The provisions of Wis. Admin. Code ch. SPS 324 are hereby adopted by reference and made a part of this chapter and shall apply to the construction and inspection of new one- and two-family dwellings and additions or modifications to existing one- and two-family dwellings. Wis. Admin. Code ch. SPS 316 is also hereby adopted by reference and made a part of this chapter and shall apply to all buildings, except one- and two-family dwellings. Copies of both shall be kept on file in the office of the Village Clerk.
2. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication pursuant to law.
The above ordinance was duly adopted by a two thirds (2/3) majority vote of the elected members of the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at a regular meeting held on November 4, 2019.
APPROVED:
By: _____________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
By: _____________________________
Peggy S. K. Haag, Village Clerk
First Reading: November 4, 2019
Second Reading: November 4, 2019
Approved: November 4, 2019
Published: November 7 and 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *