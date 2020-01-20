Public Notice
Availability of Draft Environmental Impact Assessment
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Assisted Needs Housing Unit
Oakhill Correctional Institution, DFDM Project #18B2M
GRAEF has been retained to undertake the Type II Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for the Oakhill Correctional Institute (OCI). The EIA will be prepared in accordance with Wisconsin Statutes 1.11, the Wisconsin Environmental Policy Act (WEPA), and Wisconsin Department of Correction guidelines. The purpose of the EIA is to assess the potential environmental effects of the proposed project relative to the quality of the human environment.
The Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (DEIA) will be available for public review on January 23nd at the Oregon Public Library located at 256 Brook Street, Oregon, WI 53575. The DEIA is also available at http://notices.graef-usa.com/OCI
Comments received will be considered in preparation of the Final EIA. Written comments related to the proposed project can be submitted by mail or e-mail. For consideration in the Final EIA report, comments must be received by February 7th, 2020 and should be sent to:
Alison Kuhne GRAEF
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 300,
Milwaukee, WI 53203 alison.kuhne@graef-usa.com
Following the completion of the comment period and consideration of submitted comments, a final EIA report will be developed. If warranted, a more detailed Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) with additional opportunities for public input will be undertaken.
Published: January 23, 2020
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:30 PM on December 16, 2019, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: None. Administrators present: Dr. Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Mr. Andy Weiland, Mr. Jon Tanner, Ms. Jina Jonen, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Mr. Mike Carr, Mr. Chris Kluck, Mr. Jim Pliner, Ms. Kim Griffin, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Stephanie Snyder Knutson, Ms. Darci Jarstad Krueger, Dr. Candace Weidensee, Dr. Shannon Anderson, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Ms. Jackie Amlong, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Ms. Mary Hermes and Ms. Katie Heitz.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Section 19.84 Wisconsin Statutes as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Ms. Flanagan moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 7-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes: November 25, 2019 Board Meeting
2. Approve payments in the amount of $3,741,259.10
3. Treasurer’s Report ending November 30, 2019
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: None
5. Staffing Assignments: None
6. Field Trip Requests: None
7. Acceptance of Donations:
Becky Groenier in the amount of $50 for outstanding lunch accounts;
Exxon Mobil Corporation in the amount of $500 for Brooklyn Elementary School;
Michael and Karin Victorson in the amount of $5000 for the OHS Scoreboard;
FANS 5K run in the amount of $1713.26 for the Allyson Norland Scholarship;
Pure Integrity Homes — 3 Funny Faces Classroom Face Painting Sessions;
Keith & Merrlyn Schoville in the amount of $300 for the Schoville Scholarship;
Sherry Hill in the amount of $800 for the Splash Pad.
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance:
a. NKE Report
b. BKE Report
Motion passed 7-0 in a unanimous voice vote.
B. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. The Board celebrated the mid-year graduation of Erica Otto from the Oregon Night School program.
C. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC:
Ms. Holly Lovely spoke regarding the proposed attendance boundaries and how the change will affect students that live in the Autumn Woods neighborhood.
D. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. OEA Report — none
2. Student Representative Report — Cubby Vandermause informed the Board that the OHS Musical — Guys and Dolls has been nominated for multiple categories to receive Jerry Awards — which celebrate the best high school musical performers from across Wisconsin. Jenna Sharkus shared that the high school student council has been running multiple events over the past week to raise money that is being donated to Friends of the Oregon School District.
E. ACTION ITEMS:
1. Attendance Area Boundaries: Ms. Bergstrom presented on the process and criteria that were used to determine the proposed Attendance Boundary Areas. Board Members asked clarifying questions. Ms. Feeney moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to adopt the proposed Attendance Area Boundary plan with the understanding that there is one neighborhood currently under review. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
2. 2019-20 Transportation Conditions of Payment: Mr. Weiland presented the 2019 Transportation Conditions of Payment. Board members asked questions. Ms. Odorico moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to approve the 2019-20 Transportation Conditions of Payment as presented by Mr. Weiland. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Odorico, Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
3. SRO Agreement: Ms. Jonen presented the SRO Agreement. Ms. Flanagan and Mr. LeBrun provided additional remarks about the process that the District and Village used to create the new agreement. Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Flanagan seconded the motion to approve the SRO Agreement as presented by Ms. Jonen. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Flanagan, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
4. Acceptance of June 30, 2019 Audit Report: Mr. Weiland presented the June 30, 2019 Audit Report and Fund Balance Report. Ms. Flanagan moved Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion approved the June 30, 2019 Audit and Fund Balance report as presented by Mr. Weiland. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
5. Naming of Elementary School #4: Ms. Mundinger, Ms. Sharkus and Mr. Vandermause announced that by a student vote of 72%, the name of the new elementary school will be Forest Edge Elementary. Ms. Odorico moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to approve the name of the elementary school as Forest Edge Elementary. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Odorico, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Flanagan, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
F. DISCUSSION ITEMS:
1. Presentation/Discussion on School Start/End Times: Dr. Busler, Dr. Bergstrom and Ms. Mundinger presented to the Board a summary of the feedback that was gathered from Listening Sessions and parent emails. They also presented the different options that have been considered as the administration created the Working Plan. The Board had the opportunity to ask questions of the administration.
Ms. Laura Stoller read a statement from the OEA regarding the start/end times.
The Board then heard from the following members of the public:
Ms. Heather Garrison, Ms. Betsy Archie, Ms. Kalena Hensey, Ms. Jen Hans, Mr. Mike Stahnke, Ms. Amanda Payne, Ms. Martha Klug, Ms. Natasha Hubert, and Mr. Aaron Zitzelsberger
G. INFORMATION ITEMS: None
H. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
I. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Flanagan moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed 7-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 9:46 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: January 23, 2020
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, Thursday, February 13th, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Peggy Haag, Clerk
VILLAGE OF OREGON
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
(608) 835-3118
January 27th- February 12th, 2020
Mon.-Fri. 7:30am-4:30pm
February 13th-14th 2020
7:30am-5pm
Jennifer Hanson, Clerk
TOWN OF OREGON
1138 Union Road
Oregon, WI 53575
(608) 835-3200
January 27th- February 12th, 2020
Mon.-Fri. 8am-4:30pm
February 13th-14th, 2020
8am-5pm
Dawn George, Clerk
TOWN OF RUTLAND
4177 Old Stage Road
Brooklyn, WI 53521
(608) 455-3925
January 27th, 2020-February 14th, 2020
Call number above for appointment
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
210 Commercial St.
Brooklyn, WI 53521
(608) 455-4201
February 3rd — February 14th, 2020 (Mon.- Fri.)
7am-5pm
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is / was: See dates & times above
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: See dates & times above
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on February 18th, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Posted: January 15, 2020
Published: January 23, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 STREET RESURFACING AND MAINTENANCE
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for a single contract for street asphalt pavement construction and a single contract for asphalt pavement maintenance will be received by the Village of Oregon until 2:00 p.m., local time on February 6, 2020. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter in the Village Hall meeting room.
Contract A consists of the following approximate quantities:
Street Milling, 25,000 square yards
Hot-Mix Asphalt Pavement, 3,400 tons
Contract B consists of the following approximate quantities:
Crack filling and sealcoating, 95,000 square yards
Appurtenances to the above construction items, such as traffic control are included, but are not listed above. The quantities are subject to change without notice prior to document distribution.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidder’s Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719. There is a $40 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Contract A’s Project No. 6419806 and Contract B’s Project No. 6419822 for $30 each.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal asphalt pavement construction and maintenance.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserve the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: January 23 and 30, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 STREET & UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS Park Street and Janesville Street
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for a single contract for sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer construction, street excavation and base course construction, street asphalt pavement construction, and for curb & gutter and sidewalk construction will be received by the Village of Oregon until 10:00 A.M., local time on February 7, 2020. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter in the Village Board meeting room at the Village Hall.
The contract consists of the following approximate quantities:
8-inch PVC Sanitary Sewer, 850 lineal feet
6 and 12-inch D.I. Water Main, 2,000 lineal feet
Storm Sewer, 200 lineal feet
Street Reconstruction, 10,500 square yards
30-inch Concrete Curb & Gutter, 3,800 lineal feet
4-inch and 6-inch Concrete Sidewalk, 24,000 square feet
Grass Restoration, 2,500 square yards
Hot-Mix Asphalt Pavement, 2,800 tons
8-ft wide Hot-Mix Asphalt Pavement Path, 800 lineal feet
Appurtenances to the above construction items, such as service laterals and manholes are included, but are not listed above. The quantities are subject to change without notice prior to document distribution.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidder’s Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719. There is a $30 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 6663912 for $30.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal pipeline and street construction.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: January 23 and 30, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 SANITARY SEWER AND MANHOLE REHABILITATION
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for a single contract for lining existing sanitary sewers will be received by the Village of Oregon in the Village office until 2:00 P.M., local time on February 6, 2020. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter in the Village Hall meeting room.
The contract will include cleaning, televising, grouting and lining 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch diameter vitrified clay tile sanitary sewer and grouting and sealing existing manholes.
8800 lineal feet of cleaning and televising sanitary sewer
2300 lineal feet of grouting and lining 8 to 12-inch sanitary sewer
23 each of sealing sanitary sewer manholes
The quantities are subject to change without notice prior to document distribution.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidder’s Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719. There is a $40 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 6211524 for $30.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal pipeline and structure rehabilitation.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserve the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: January 23 and 30, 2020
Condensed Minutes of the Meeting of the Oregon Village Board, January 6, 2020
Substance of the regular meeting of the Oregon Village Board proceedings held January 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig, David Donovan, Randy Glysch, Cory Horton, Jenna Jacobson, Amanda Peterson.
Approved: 1. Special meeting minutes for 12-9-19 Waste Water Treatment Plant Facility Plan meeting and 12-16-19 Joint Meeting the Library Board. 2. Payment of the vouchers for the General Operating Fund in the amount of $575,285.78. 3. Memorandum of Understanding between Dane County and Village of Oregon for the member buy-in for Fly Dane 2020. 4. Payment Application #5 from Supreme Structures in the amount of $14,824.67, as the final payment for the Public Works Cold Storage Building.
5. Open the roadways for sales and use in Bergamont 4D, 4E, & 5B, Autumn Ridge 1A & 1B, and Highlands of Netherwood 1A in accordance with the letters prepared by Ruekert-Mielke dated 12-27-19.
6. Pay Request No. 1 from GPro Excavating LLC in the amount of $55,704.96 for work on the Foxboro Stormwater Improvement Project.
Appointments: 1. Swearing in of Police Officer Jeff Aurit 2. Village President, Jeanne Carpenter, to serve on the Library board for February through May in place of Trustee Glysch.
Public Appearances: 1. Discussion with Genesis Housing Inc. Board of Directors being awarded an $824,945.00 grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. 2. Discussion with Alice Eagan, Associate Professor of Social Work at UW Madison, regarding possibly forming a Community Advisory Council on Diversity & Inclusion.
Other Matters: Chamber Director, Judy Knutson reminded everyone of the Chamber Annual Awards Night Banquet on January 25th.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: January 20, 2020
Published: January 23, 2020
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
“…helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential…” From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020
TIME: 6:00 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
1. Consideration of moving into the Committee of the Whole for purposes of discussing the proposed Hate Speech Policy — 164
2. Adjournment from Committee of the Whole
B. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurer’s Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
C. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
D. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
E. ACTION ITEMS
1. 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Spaces
F. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Report on WASB Convention
2. School Nutrition Director Report
3. Superintendent’s Report
G. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
H. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: January 23, 2020
