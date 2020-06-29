STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Raymond Wiegert, date of death April 2, 2020
Case No. 20PR377
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 22, 1943 and date of death April 2, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 453 Soden Drive, Oregon, WI 53575.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 18, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
June 15, 2020
Beth L. Cox
165 W. Netherwood Road
Oregon, WI 53575
(608) 835-2233
Bar Number: 1028192
Published: June 25, July 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 WWTP BLOWER IMPROVEMENTS, OREGON WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for the above project in the Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575 will be received until 2:00 PM local time, Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the Village Hall. Please note that currently the Village Hall is closed to outside visitors unless by appointment so bidders should plan delivery of bids accordingly. Appointments can be made by calling Village Hall at 608-835-3118. Bids will be opened under witness of the Village Clerk and read aloud at the above time and place. Bid results will be publicly made following the bid opening.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The proposed scope of work will include the following:
* Renovation of the existing blower building including HVAC, electrical, architectural finishes, and exterior door and window replacement
* Extension of new site natural gas piping to the existing blower building
* Replacement of four existing multi-stage centrifugal blowers with new high-speed turbo blowers
* Modification to aeration piping
* SCADA and controls improvements
SITE MEETING:
A prebid meeting will be held at the Oregon WWTP located at 101 North Perry Parkway on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidder’s Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Monday through Thursday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday – 7:30 a.m. to Noon
Town & Country Engineering, Inc.
2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103
Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719 via appointment only. There is a $30 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 7173524 for $30. This fee includes access to submit online bids via Questcdn.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal pipeline and structure rehabilitation.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: July 2 and 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *