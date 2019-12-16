ADVERTISEMENT FOR EQUIPMENT BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 Wastewater Improvements
WWTP Blower Improvements - Equipment Supply
Oregon, Wisconsin
OWNER: Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
* EQUIPMENT BID DEADLINE
Equipment bids for wastewater treatment equipment for the proposed Oregon facility upgrade will be accepted at the Engineers office until 2:00 p.m., local time on Monday, December 30, 2019. The proposals will then be evaluated by the Owner and Engineer.
Equipment for which bids are requested include air blowers to be located in the existing service building. The selected equipment will be incorporated into the contract documents for the Villages wastewater treatment facility project, which has an estimated construction date starting in 2020.
* BID DOCUMENTS
The Bid Documents, consisting of Request for Equipment Bids, Scope of Supply, Applicable Technical Specifications, and Plan Sheets are available to qualified Manufacturers and Suppliers from the office of the Engineer with contact information as listed below. Bid documents will be available starting December 9, 2019. Engineer contact information is as follows:
Town & Country Engineering, Inc.
2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103
Madison, WI 53719
(608) 273-3350
Attention: Cassie Elmer
* BIDDER QUALIFICATIONS
Manufacturers or Suppliers submitting a bid for equipment must complete a qualification statement to demonstrate proven performance prior to bidding unless pre-qualified by the Engineer. The qualification statement must demonstrate that the company has been manufacturing similar units for at least ten consecutive years; has at least twenty-five similar units in service with at least ten of those in the U.S. or fewer if approved by the Engineer; has completed installations in the U.S. during the past twelve months; and has service technicians on call who would be able to be on site within 24 hours. Demonstration testing of similar sized equipment at the Villages facility may be accepted in lieu of the qualification statement at the Owners discretion and if done prior to bidding.
* RIGHTS RESERVED
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities in any proposal in the best interests of the Village.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau
Director of Public Works
Village of Oregon, Wisconsin
Published: December 12 and 19, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice of Application for Acquisition of a Bank by a Bank Holding Company and Merger of Banks
Bosshard Financial Group, Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to merge with Northern Bankshares, Inc., McFarland, Wisconsin. We intend to acquire control of McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin. Oregon Community Bank, a subsidiary of Bosshard Financial Group, Inc., with its main office in Oregon, Wisconsin, also intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to merge with McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin and establish branches at the locations of, McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application/notice including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on the applications to Colette A. Fried, Assistant Vice President Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, 230 South LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60604. The comment period will not end before December 21, 2019 and may be somewhat longer. The Boards procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Boards procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the applications, contact Alicia Williams, Vice President of Community Development and Policy Studies, at (312) 322-5910; to request a copy of an application, contact Colette A. Fried at (312) 322-6846. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
Published: November 21 and December 5 and 19, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *