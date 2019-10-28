NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR GENERAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND SPECIFIC IMLEMENTATION PLAN FOR 124 ROSEWOOD AVENUE
VILLAGE OF OREGON
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of the Village of Oregon will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Board Room of the Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin, to consider the approval of the General Development Plan and Specific Implementation Plan submitted by Adam Coyle for constructing an apartment project. Improvements to be made to the property described as follows:
124 Rosewood Avenue, Village of Oregon, Dane County
Parcel No. 165-0509-124-7692-1
A copy of the amended General Development Plan and Specific Implementation Plan is on file at the office of the Village Clerk. Office hours of the Clerk are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Subsequent to the hearing, the Commission intends to deliberate and act upon the request.
Any person who has a qualifying disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act that requires the meeting or materials at the meeting to be in an accessible location or format must contact the Village Clerk at (608) 835-3118, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin, at least twenty-four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting so that any necessary arrangements can be made to accommodate each request
Peggy S.K. Haag
Village Clerk
Published: October 24 and 31, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2019 WASTE RECEIVING UPGRADE OREGON WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for the above project in the Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575 will be received until 2:00 PM local time, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Village Hall. Following the bid deadline, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The proposed scope of work will include the following:
* Modifications to the existing septage receiving station (Structure 80) including a new submersible pump and bar screen
* Addition of a new concrete vac truck dump station (Structure 82) immediately adjacent to the existing septage receiving station
* Addition of two new manholes and approximately 520 feet of buried piping
SITE MEETING:
Prospective bidders can schedule a site walk-through located at 101 North Perry Parkway if needed by contacting Cal Anderson at the Oregon WWTP (608) 835-9367.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidders Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719. There is a $30 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 6378428 for $15.00.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal pipeline and structure rehabilitation.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: October 31, 2019
