Notice of Application for Acquisition of a Bank by a Bank Holding Company and Merger of Banks
Bosshard Financial Group, Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to merge with Northern Bankshares, Inc., McFarland, Wisconsin. We intend to acquire control of McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin. Oregon Community Bank, a subsidiary of Bosshard Financial Group, Inc., with its main office in Oregon, Wisconsin, also intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to merge with McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin and establish branches at the locations of, McFarland State Bank, McFarland, Wisconsin. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application/notice including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on the applications to Colette A. Fried, Assistant Vice President Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, 230 South LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60604. The comment period will not end before December 21, 2019 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the applications, contact Alicia Williams, Vice President of Community Development and Policy Studies, at (312) 322-5910; to request a copy of an application, contact Colette A. Fried at (312) 322-6846. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
Published: November 21 and December 5 and 19, 2019
Condensed Minutes of the Special Village Board Meeting of the Oregon Village Board September 23, 2019
Substance of the Special meeting of the Oregon Village Board proceedings held on September 23, 2019 at 5:50 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig, Randy Glysch, Cory Horton, Jenna Jacobson, and Amanda Peterson.
Other Matters: Closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. Sec. 19.85 (1) (c) to continue considering performance evaluation information relating to the Police Chief.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: November 18, 2019
Published: December 5, 2019
Condensed Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Oregon Village Board, October 7, 2019
Substance of the Regular Meeting of the Oregon Village Board proceedings held October 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig (left at approx. 6:10 p.m.), Randy Glysch, Cory Horton, Jenna Jacobson, and Amanda Peterson.
Approved: 1. 2020-2021 Senior Center Agreement 2. Village of Oregon Municipal Court Deposit Schedule 3. 07-25-2019 Meeting Minutes from Joint Meeting with Village Board and Towns and Oregon Area Fire/EMS District. 4. Vouchers dated 10-07-2019 in the amount of $541,058.59. 5. Declared Miscellaneous Computer Equipment at Village Hall as surplus. 6. Vandewalle & Associates proposal dated 08-22-2019 in the amount of $4,900 to prepare the General Development plan for the new library project. 7. 2020 Staley Plumbing & Heating Co. Inc. Heating, Ventilation and Air Condition maintenance contract in the amount of $18,876 billed monthly at $1,573 per their proposal #331 dated 08-22-2019. 8. Creating a Safe Exchange Zone in the Police Department parking lot. 9. ES&S Election Equipment and Software purchase (Express Vote Machines) in the amount of $10,335. 10. Approve Municipal Judge Beth Cox’s request to allocated funds in the 2020 court budget to provide additional funding of $5,820 for increased responsibility for the Court Greeter Position effective January 1, 2020. 11. Senior Center Administrative Assistant Job Description. 12. Certified Survey Map for a duplex at 1026-1030 Vinyard Dr (Lot 51 Rustic Vinyard).
Appointments: Trustee David Donovan to Finance Buildings & Facilities Committee, Personnel, Public Safety & Protection Committee, and the Council on Aging effective November 1, 2019.
Licenses Approved: Approved NEW Operators’ License for Christina O’Connor – Oregon Bowl. Approved RENEWAL Operator’s License for Samantha R. Lyon – Headquarters.
Public Appearances: There were none.
Other Matters: Closed session pursuant to Wis. State Statutes 19.85 (1) (c) to continue considering performance evaluation information relating to the Police Chief.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: November 18, 2019
Published: December 5, 2019
Condensed Minutes of the First 2020 Budget Meeting of the Oregon Village Board & Joint Meeting with the Park Board October 7, 2019
Substance of the First 2020 Budget meeting of the Oregon Village Board proceedings held October 7, 2019 at 7:02 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig (arrived at 8:48 p.m.), Randy Glysch, Cory Horton, Jenna Jacobson, and Amanda Peterson.
A Joint Meeting between the Village Board and Park Board began at 7:40 p.m.
Park Board Members Present: Village Board Representative: Cory Horton, Chamber Representative: Judy Knutson, Richard Korth, School Board Member Tim LeBrun, and Mark Miller
Approved: 1. 2020 Preliminary Police Budget Items. 2. 2020 Preliminary Senior Center Budget Items. 3. Requesting a proposal from Rettler Corporation for Design and Construction Oversight of Highlands of Netherwood Park and adding construction of restroom facilities to the project. 4. Including $3.0 million borrowing in a future Village borrowing package to complete the entire $4.0 million Jaycee Park West Improvement Project once the $500,000 fundraising goal has been met. 5. Including and purchasing ($244,000) additional property (located on the east side of North Alpine Parkway) from the Oregon School District and finalizing the Concept Plan in the 2020 budget. 6. Including General Fund Parks Budget in Preliminary 2020 Budget. 7. Including Park Fund in Preliminary 2020 Budget. 8. Including Playing Fields Fund in 2020 Preliminary Budget noting the Capital Improvements should be increased to $1.3 million (from $1,050,000) to incorporate constructing bathroom facilities into the Highlands of Netherwood Park project.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: November 18, 2019
Published: December 5, 2019
Condensed Minutes of the Second 2020 Budget Meeting of the Oregon Village Board, October 14, 2019 & Joint Meeting with the Oregon Public Library Board & Cable TV Committee
Substance of the Second 2020 Budget meeting of the Oregon Village Board proceedings held, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig, Randy Glysch, Cory Horton, Jenna Jacobson, Amanda Peterson.
There was no quorum present for the Cable TV Committee.
A Joint Meeting with the Library Board began at 5:11 p.m.
Present: Village Board Representative Randy Glysch, Coral Goplin, Jennifer Nelson, Kyle Severson, and Laura Shtaida
Approved: 1. 2020 Preliminary Library Budget Items. 2. 2020 Preliminary Cable TV Budget Items. 3. Approve an option – known as Option #3 (a) – Increase contingency by $66,800 and keeping the average property tax home increase below $90.00. 4. Ehler’s (Village’s Financial Advisor) Financial Plan. 5. $2,000 in additional funding allocated to Oregon Youth Center’s 2020 Budget. 6. 2020 Preliminary Administrative Section Budget Items. 7. 2020 Preliminary Public Works Budget Items including market wage adjustments for three (3) Public Work Department Employees. 8. 2020 Preliminary Special Fund Budget Items. 9. 2020 Preliminary Water Budget. 10. 2020 Preliminary Sewer Budget. 11. 2020 Preliminary Budget, including proposed tax levy, and setting 11-18-2019 as the date for the Budget Public Hearing. 12. Hiring Attorney Patrick Fiedler (Hurley Burish Attorneys) – Engagement for Investigative Services. 13. Hiring The Riseling Group. 14. Declare Election Automark Machines surplus.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: November 18, 2019
Published: December 5, 2019
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON NOVEMBER 11, 2019
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:30 PM on November 11, 2019, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: Ms. Krista Flanagan. Administrators present: Dr Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Ms. Jina Jonen, Mr. Andy Weiland, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Jon Tanner, Dr. Candace Weidensee, Mr. Jim Pliner, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Mr. Chris Kluck, Ms. Kim Griffin, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Ms. Mary Hermes, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Dr. Shannon Anderson, Ms. Stephanie Snyder Knudtson and Ms. Katie Heitz.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Section 19.84 Wisconsin Statutes as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Mr. Zach announced that at the conclusion of the meeting, the Board would be moving into closed session and would not be returning to open session.
Ms. Bizjak moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 6-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Ms. Feeney moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes: October 28, 2019 Board Meeting
2. Approve payments in the amount of $950,960.10
3. Treasurer’s Report: None
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: None
5. Staffing Assignments: None
6. Field Trip Requests:
a. Spanish Immersion Weekend in Bemidji, MN February 20, 2020 - February 23, 2020.
b. DECA Leadership Conference to Camp Gray, December 13, 2019 - December 15, 2019.
7. Acceptance of Donations:
* Brooklyn Methodist Church in the amount of $300 for OSD student needs
* Old National Bancorp in the amount of $1000 for Tools for Schools - playground
* Bruning Foundation in the amount of $10,000 for the Oregon High School PAC
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance - None
Motion passed 6-0 in a unanimous voice vote.
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC:
None
C. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. OEA Report - none
2. Student Representative Report - Cubby Vandermause introduced himself and will be serving as the second semester student representative.
D. ACTION ITEMS:
1. Change December Board Meeting from December 9 to December 16: Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to change the December Board meeting to December 16th. This will allow administration to gather the feedback from the December 2nd, December 7th and December 12th parent listening sessions on school start times, transportation and attendance area boundaries. Motion passed 6-0 by unanimous voice vote.
E. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Social Emotional Learning Update: Janet Pliner and Michelle Kretschman presented an update to the Board regarding their work in the District as Social Emotional Learning Coaches.
2. Equity Update: Dr. Bergstrom and Dr. Weidensee provided an update to the Board on the equity work that the District is engaging in.
3. School Naming Update: Ms. Mundinger and Ms. Sharkus updated the Board on the video that will be produced to educate students and the voting process that will be used for students to vote for the name of Elementary School #4.
4. Superintendent’s Report:
F. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
At 7:48 PM, Mr. Zach announced that the Board would recess before moving into closed session.
Ms. Bizjak moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to move into closed executive session as posted, and announced by Mr. Zach. In a roll call vote, the following Board members voted yes: Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Mr. Pankratz and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0. The Board was in closed session at 7:55 PM.
G. CLOSED SESSION:
2. Deliberations Regarding Use of Public Properties on County Highway MM, Fitchburg pursuant to Wis. Stats 19.85(1)(e). Discussion Held.
Mr. Pankratz left the meeting at 8:54 PM due to conflict of interest in the next agenda item.
1. Conferring with Legal Counsel about potential Post-Retirement Benefit pursuant to Wis. Stats 19.85(1)(e) and Wis. Stats 19.85(1)(g). Discussion Held.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Bizjak moved and Ms. Feeney seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed 5-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 9:42 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: December 5, 2019
