MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON JANUARY 27, 2020
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:00 PM on January 27, 2020, in the OSD Innovation Center Conference Room at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: Ms. Barb Feeney. Administrators present: Dr Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Ms. Jina Jonen, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Mike Carr, Mr. Andy Weiland, Mr. Chris Kluck, Ms. Stephanie Snyder Knudtson, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Mr. Jon Tanner, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Mr. Jim Pliner and Ms. Katie Heitz.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Section 19.84 Wisconsin Statutes as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Mr. LeBrun moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 6-0.
Ms. Bizjak moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to move into the Committee of the Whole. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 6-0.
A. COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE:
1. Anti-Hate Speech Policy - 164: Ms. Jonen and Mr. Carr presented a draft of policy 164: Anti-Hate Speech. Discussion was held.
2. Adjournment from Committee of the Whole
Board moved from the Committee of the Whole at 7:08 PM and returned to regular session in the Innovation Center at 7:10 PM.
B. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Ms. Flanagan moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes:
a. January 13, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes;
b. November 11, 2019 Executive Session Minutes;
c. October 28, 2019 Executive Session Minutes
2. Approve payments in the amount of $1,265,466.95
3. Treasurer’s Report: Ending December 31, 2019
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: Jessica Homan, RCI 1.0 Math Interventionist effective 6/12/2020
5. Staffing Assignments: None
6. Field Trip Requests: SkillsUSA Regional Competition at UW-Stout February 27 - February 28, 2020.
7. Acceptance of Donations:
* The UPS Store #3617 in the amount of $100 for Dinner and a Book at BKE and PVE
* Scott & Sherri Tarran in the amount of $200 for the Oregon-Brooklyn Splash Pad
* Andy Weiland in the amount of $100 for the Administrator Scholarship
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance - None
In a roll call vote, the following Board members voted yes: Ms. Flanagan, Ms. Bizjak, Ms. Odorico, Mr. Pankratz, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
C. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC:
None
D. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. OEA Report: none
2. Student Representative Report: Cubby Vandermause is the student representative for the second semester. He reported that finals are complete and that second semester is now under way.
E. ACTION ITEMS:
1. 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Spaces: Ms. Bizjak moved and Mr. Pankratz seconded the motion to approve the 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Spaces as presented by Dr. Busler and Ms. Jonen. Discussion was held. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Bizjak, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
F. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Report on WASB Convention: Board members reported on sessions they attended at the WASB Convention this past week in Milwaukee.
2. School Nutrition Director Report: Sarah Tomasiewicz, OSD School Nutrition Director presented the Board with an update on the Food Service Program. Ms. Tomasiewicz shared updated menus and the new foods program that she has implemented. She also shared the goals that she has for the Food Service Program and incorporating Farm-to-School products into the District’s menus. Board members gave feedback and asked questions.
3. Superintendent’s Report: Dr. Busler reported to the Board about the February 20th Professional Development day. Members of the Admin. Team attended the Annual Chamber of Commerce Recognition Night this past Saturday. Dr. Busler shared that interviews for staff placements at Forest Edge Elementary School are underway. He shared a collective thanks to Mr. Carr, Ms. Jonen and Gya’ Williams for their work on the Anti-Hate Speech Policy. Dr. Busler also reported that Mr. Zach was recognized this past week at the WASB Convention in Milwaukee for 20 years of Board Service.
G. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Odorico moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed 6-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 8:23 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: February 20, 2020
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
“…helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential…” From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurer’s Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
D. ACTION ITEMS
1. Public Hearing to Alter School District Boundary:
- Detach Property from Belleville School District and attach to Oregon School District: Petitioner, Karl and Karen Martin, 5566 Bellebrook Road, Brooklyn, WI 53521
Property 1 described as: Parcel # 0509-284-9506-0 Plat: 12401-CSM12401 Acres: 1.0 Block/Condo; Lot 1 sec 28-5-9 SE 1/4 of SE 1/4
2. Public Hearing to Alter School District Boundary:
- Detach Property from Belleville School District and attach to Oregon School District: Petitioner, Karl and Karen Martin, 5566 Bellebrook Road, Brooklyn, WI 53521
Property 2 described as: Parcel# 0509-284-9520-0 Plat: 12401-CSM 12401 Acres: 14.262 Block/Condo: Lot2 Sec 28, TOSN, RO9E, SE1/4 of SE 1/4
3. Appointment of Representatives: Board Committees
E. DISCUSSION ITEMS
1. School Start/End Time Work Group Report
2. Five Year Budget Plan
F. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Changing the Name of the District
2. School Leadership Team Reports - May 14th and May 19th
3. Superintendent’s Report
G. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
H. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: February 20, 2020
