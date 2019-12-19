NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 17.206 (8)(j) OF THE VILLAGE OF OREGON MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO HOME OCCUPATIONS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Village of Oregon Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on January 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, to discuss and act upon an ordinance amending Section 17.208(8)(j) of the Village of Oregon Code of Ordinances relating to home occupations. The hearing will be held at the Village Hall at 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin. A copy of the ordinance is available at the Village Clerks office at the Village Hall.
Any person who has a qualifying disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act that requires the meeting or materials at the meeting to be in an accessible location or format must contact the Village Clerk at (608) 835-3118, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin, at least twenty-four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting so that any necessary arrangements can be made to accommodate each request
Peggy Haag
Village Clerk
Published: December 26, 2019 and January 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *