STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Raymond Wiegert, date of death April 2, 2020
Case No. 20PR377
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 22, 1943 and date of death April 2, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 453 Soden Drive, Oregon, WI 53575.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 18, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
June 15, 2020
Beth L. Cox
165 W. Netherwood Road
Oregon, WI 53575
(608) 835-2233
Bar Number: 1028192
Published: June 25, July 2 and 9, 2020
* * *
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 WWTP BLOWER IMPROVEMENTS, OREGON WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for the above project in the Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575 will be received until 2:00 PM local time, Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the Village Hall. Please note that currently the Village Hall is closed to outside visitors unless by appointment so bidders should plan delivery of bids accordingly. Appointments can be made by calling Village Hall at 608-835-3118. Bids will be opened under witness of the Village Clerk and read aloud at the above time and place. Bid results will be publicly made following the bid opening.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The proposed scope of work will include the following:
Renovation of the existing blower building including HVAC, electrical, architectural finishes, and exterior door and window replacement
Extension of new site natural gas piping to the existing blower building
Replacement of four existing multi-stage centrifugal blowers with new high-speed turbo blowers
Modification to aeration piping
SCADA and controls improvements
SITE MEETING:
A prebid meeting will be held at the Oregon WWTP located at 101 North Perry Parkway on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidder’s Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Monday through Thursday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday – 7:30 a.m. to Noon
Town & Country Engineering, Inc.
2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103
Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719 via appointment only. There is a $30 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 7173524 for $30. This fee includes access to submit online bids via Questcdn.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal pipeline and structure rehabilitation.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: July 2 and 9, 2020
* * *
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
Notice of Public Contract
Installation of Mixing System for Water Tower
Per Wisconsin Statute 62.15 (1), the Village of Brooklyn is authorized to enter into a public contract for the installation of an active mixing system for the water tower with an estimated cost of the public contract to be more than $5,000 but not more than $25,000.
Due to the nature of the installation and the estimated cost of the public contract, the village clerk is required to publish this notice of construction on behalf of the Public Works Department in the city’s official newspaper as a class 1 notice under Wisconsin Chapter 985, before the contract is executed on or after July 16, 2020.
Questions may be directed to Linda Kuhlman, Village Clerk-Treasurer, 210 Commercial Street, PO Box 189, Brooklyn, WI or by phone at 608-455-4201, ext 2.
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk-Treasurer
Published: July 9, 2020
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN
Town of Brooklyn, Green County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review for the Town of Brooklyn, Green County, WI, shall hold its first meeting on Monday, July 27th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Brooklyn Town Hall, 400 W. Main Street.
Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the board of review and procedural requirements if appearing before the board:
1. No person will be allowed to appear before the board of review, to testify to the board by telephone, or to contest the amount of any assessment of real or personal property if the person has refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the assessor to view the property.
2. After the first meeting of the board of review and before the board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the board of review may contact or provide information to a member of the board about the person’s objection, except at a session of the board.
3. The board of review may not hear an objection to the amount or valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the board’s first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the board’s clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon a showing of good cause and the submission of a written objection, the board shall waive that requirement during the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, and the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with proof of extraordinary circumstances for failure to meet the 48-hour notice requirement and failure to appear before the board of review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting.
4. Objections to the amount or valuation of property shall first be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the board of review within the first 2 hours of the board’s first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The board may require objections to the amount or valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the board, under oath, of all of that person’s property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the board.
5. When appearing before the board of review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate.
6. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or object to a valuation if that valuation was made by the assessor or the objector using the income method of valuation, unless the person supplies the assessor with all the information about income and expenses, as specified in the assessor’s manual under s. 73.03 (2a), Wis. stats., that the assessor requests. The Town of Brooklyn has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the assessor under this paragraph that provides exceptions for persons using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or the duties of their officer or by order of a court.The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determined that it is inaccurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under s. 19.35 (1), Wis. stats.
7. The board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the board a letter from a physician, surgeon, or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone unless the Board, in its discretion, has determined to grant a property owner’s or their representative’s request to testify under oath by telephone or written statement.
8. No person may appear before the board of review, testify to the board by telephone, or contest the amount of any assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the board, or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under s.70.47 (3) (a), Wis. stats., that person provides to the clerk of the board of review notice as to whether the person will ask for the removal of a member of the board of review and, if so, which member, and provides a reasonable estimate of the length of time the hearing will take.
Notice is hereby given this 26th day of June 2020.
Chris M. Gallagher, Clerk
Town of Brooklyn
Published: July 9, 2020
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
VILLAGE OF OREGON
REGARDING FACILTY PLANNING FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES
A public hearing will be held during the Village Board meeting on Monday, the 3rd day of August, 2020 at 5:00 PM. At present time, all Village Board meetings are held virtually over Zoom. Parties interested in attending the public hearing or participating in the public hearing can access the meeting via Zoom with the instructions provided on the meeting agenda. The agenda and instructions will be posted and can be found on the Village Web site.
The purpose of the hearing is to discuss and review the Facilities Planning Document for the Village’s wastewater treatment facilities. Upgrades to these facilities are needed to comply with current and future Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permit requirements, repair or replace equipment that is nearing the end of its useful life, and upgrade the facilities to meet the Village’s current and future needs.
The public hearing will discuss:
Population and Design Projections
Current and Future Permit Requirements
Alternatives Evaluated
Review of Alternatives Selected
Implementation Schedule
Environmental Effects
User Charge Impacts
A copy of the Facilities Planning Document will be available for review at the Village Hall, by appointment only, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and between 7:30 a.m. and Noon on Fridays. An electronic copy is also available on the Village’s website.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send their comments, in writing, to the Village of Oregon at the addresses below. If you are unable to attend the meeting but would like your comments entered as public record for the hearing, please send comments to cjones@vil.oregon.wi.us by noon August 3, 2020. Comments will be accepted up to 15 days past the hearing date and will be public record as well. If there are any questions, please contact Ben Heidemann, P.E., our consulting engineer, Town & Country Engineering, Inc. (608) 273-3350.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
Published: July 9 and 16, 2020
* * *
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 pm on the fifth day before the election, Thursday August 6th, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Peggy Haag, Clerk
VILLAGE OF OREGON
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
(608) 835-3118
July 27th-August 5th, 2020
Mon.-Fri. 7:30am-4:30pm
August 6th- 7th, 2020
7:30am-5pm
Jennifer Hanson, Clerk
TOWN OF OREGON
1138 Union Road
Oregon, WI 53575
(608) 835-3200
July 27th-August 5th, 2020
Mon.-Fri. 8am-4:30pm
August 6th – August 7th, 2020
8am-5pm
Dawn George, Clerk
TOWN OF RUTLAND
4177 Old Stage Road
Brooklyn, WI 53521
(608) 455-3925
July 27th ,2020-August 7th, 2020
Call number above for appointment
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
210 Commercial St.
Brooklyn, WI 53521
(608) 455-4201
July 17th – August 7th, 2020 (Mon.- Fri.)
10am-5pm
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office is/was: See dates & times above
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: See dates & times above
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on August 11th, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Posted: July 2, 2020
Published: July 9, 2020
* * *
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
“…helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential…” From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, JULY 13, 2020
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway and via Google Hangouts and
Conference Calls
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurer’s Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
B. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Comments Received From the Public Regarding Agenda Items
2. OEA Report
3. Student Report
C. ACTION ITEMS
D. DISCUSSION ITEMS
1. Committee Reports
a. Policy
b. Vision Steering
E. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Housing Coalition
2. 2020-2021 Budget Update
3. 2020-2021 Return to School Plan — Update
F. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Superintendent Report
3. Check Out
G. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
For the safety and wellness of our school community, we ask that members of the public observe the meeting virtually by Google Hangouts (meet.google.com/rws-upyd-phq) or listen by conference call using the number +1 405-592-3956 PIN: 413 928 069# We will be limiting the total number of persons physically present to 10 and will have social distancing for those persons.
We will not have a public comment period, but as always, you are welcome to share your comments with Board members via email or phone. You can find School Board members’ contact information here or call (608) 835-4091 for this information. If you contact Board members prior to 6:00 p.m. Monday, your public comments can be shared at the meeting.
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: July 9, 2020
* * *