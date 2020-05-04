ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 STREET RESURFACING AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACT C
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for a single contract for street asphalt pavement construction will be received by the Village of Oregon until 2:00 p.m., local time on May 14, 2020. Please note that currently the Village Hall is closed to outside visitors unless by appointment so bidders should plan delivery of bids accordingly. Bids will be opened under witness of the Village Clerk and read aloud at the above time and place. Bid results will be publicly made following the bid opening.
The contract consists of the following approximate quantities:
Street Pulverizing — 10,000 square yards
Hot-Mix Asphalt Pavement — 2,000 tons
Appurtenances to the above construction items, such as traffic control are included, but are not listed above. The quantities are subject to change without notice prior to document distribution.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidders Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations by appointment:
Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
608-835-3118
Town & Country Engineering, Inc.
2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103
Madison, WI 53719
608-219-6768
Paper copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719 via appointment only. Please call (608) 219-6768 to set a time. There is a $30 non-refundable charge for these documents. Electronic documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 7032324 for $15.00.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal asphalt pavement construction and maintenance.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: April 30 and May 7, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON MARCH 9, 2020
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:30 PM on March 9, 2020, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: Mr. Troy Pankratz. Administrators present: Dr. Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Mr. Andy Weiland, Ms. Jina Jonen, Mr. Jon Tanner, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Mr. Mike Carr, Mr. Chris Kluck, Ms. Kim Griffin, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Stephanie Snyder-Knudtson, Mr. Darci Jarstad Krueger, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Brad Ahsmore, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Ms. Jackie Amlong, Ms. Mary Hermes and Ms. Katie Heitz. Also present was Student Representative Cubby Vandermouse.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Wis. Stat. sec. 19.84 as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Ms. Odorico moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 6-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes:
a. February 24, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes
2. Approve payments in the amount of $4,137,594.38
3. Treasurers Report: None
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements:
Kasey Johnson, RCI .5 5th Grade Teacher resignation effective 6/12/2020
5. Staffing Assignments: None
6. Field Trip Requests:
a. FCCLA State Leadership Conference April 6 — April 8, 2020 to WI Dells
b. HOSA State Leadership Conference April 5 — April 7, 2020 to WI Dells
7. Acceptance of Donations:
Anna Seidenstricker in the amount of $50 for the A Team Scholarship;
Erika Mundinger in the amount of $100 for the A Team Scholarship;
Anonymous in the amount of $400 for BKE Helping Families
American Library Association in the amount of $300 for facilitating coding activities to celebrate Computer Science Education Week;
Kristopher Muth and Prue Lotharius in the amount of $1000 for the Basketball Alumni; and
Jon Tanner in the amount of $100 for the A Team Scholarship
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance — None
Mr. Zach thanked those who generously donated to the District. Motion passed 6-0 in a unanimous voice vote.
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC:
None
C. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. OEA Report: none
2. Student Representative Report: Cubby Vandermause shared that the girls basketball team will be making the trip to the State Tournament in Green Bay this weekend for the first time in forty years. He also stated that the juniors took the ACT this past week and that Parent Teacher Conferences are this upcoming week for the high school.
D. ACTION ITEMS:
1. School Start/End Times: Ms. Bizjak moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded a motion to adopt the majority recommendation from the School Start/End Time Work Group, which includes a Grades K-6: 7:50 a.m. start time and a 7-hour length of day, and for Grades 7-12, a 8:35 a.m. start time with a 7-hour, 15-minute length of day. Discussion was held. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Feeney and Mr. Zach. The following members voted no: Ms. Odorico and Ms. Flanagan. Motion passed 4-2.
2. 66.0301 Girls Hockey Cooperative Contract 2020-2021 and 2021-2022: Ms. Flanagan moved and Ms. Feeney seconded the motion to approve the 66.0301 Girls Hockey Cooperative Contract as presented by Mr. Carr. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Flanagan, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
3. 2020-2021 Capital Maintenance Projects: Ms. Flanagan moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the list of 2020-2021 Capital Maintenance projects as presented by Zain Heitz. Discussion was held. Motion passed 6-0 in a unanimous voice vote.
4. WI School Nutrition Purchasing (WiSNP) Resolution: Ms. Bizjak moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the Wisconsin School Nutrition Purchasing Resolution as presented by Food Service Director Sarah Tomasiewicz. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Bizjak, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
5. Village of Oregon Park Board Representative: Mr. LeBrun spoke regarding the history of the Board having a seat on the Village Park Board, and that it is the intention of the Village to do away with the school district representation on the Park Board. The School Board feels that maintaining District representation on the Park Board is important and will reach out to the Village Administrator with that information.
E. DISCUSSION ITEMS:
1. 2020-2021 Staffing Report: Ms. Jonen presented the Administrations preliminary staffing plan. The Board asked questions and provided feedback. Further discussion will take place at the first Board meeting in April.
F. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Superintendents Report: Dr. Busler extended his thanks to the Start/End Time Work Group as well as the Board, and noted that there are no easy answers to complicated matters such as staffing and start/end times. He indicated that he will be attending the City of Fitchburg meeting where, to his understanding, the modification to the City of Fitchburg Comprehensive Plan approving the OSD future school site for institutional use will occur. Dr. Busler further indicated that the District will be engaging with the Village of Oregon and the City of Fitchburg to kick off the work on the Shared Services Agreement, which will bring access to water and sewer at the new school site.
G. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Bizjak moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed 6-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 8:40 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: May 7, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON APRIL 13, 2020
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 6:30 PM on April 13, 2020, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin and via Google Hangouts. Upon roll call, the following Board member was physically present: Mr. Steve Zach. The following members were remotely present: Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Pankratz. The following Board members were absent: Ms. Ahna Bizjak. Mr. Zach affirmed that all Board members could hear each other and that each Board member could be heard on the live feed of the meeting and in the Innovation Center. All Board members had all documents which were going to be discussed during the meeting.
Administrators physically present: Dr. Brian Busler and Ms. Katie Heitz. Administrators remotely present: Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Mr. Andy Weiland, Dr. Candace Weidensee, Mr. Jon Tanner, Ms. Jina Jonen, Dr. Shannon Anderson, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Mr. Mike Carr, Mr. Chris Kluck, Mr. Jim Pliner, Ms. Kim Griffin, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Stephanie Snyder Knutson, Ms. Darci Jarstad Krueger, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker and Ms. Jackie Amlong. Also remotely present was Student Representative Cubby Vandermouse and OEA Representative Laura Stoller.
Mr. Zach indicated that the two incoming board members, Mr. Kevin Mehring and Ms. Heather Garrison, were also remotely present at the meeting.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Wis. Stat. sec. 19.84 as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Ms. Feeney moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Feeney, Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, and Mr. Zach. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 6-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Ms. Feeney moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar:
1. Approval of Minutes: None
2. Approve payments in the amount of $8,691,629.72
3. Treasurers Report: ending February 29, 2020
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: None
5. Staffing Assignments:
Aubrie Premo, FES 1.0 Counselor
Hannah Griinke, BKE 1.0 School Psychologist
6. Field Trip Requests: None
7. Acceptance of Donations:
Leslie Bergstrom in the amount of $100 for the A Team Scholarship;
Trachte, LLC in the amount of $800 for the Splash Pad
John Faust in the amount of $800 for the Splash Pad
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance — None
Mr. Zach thanked those who generously donated to the District. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 6-0.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Public Comment: Mr. LeBrun shared that he has received two emails from parents of juniors at the High School that would like to have the District look into ways for the Junior Prom to be postponed to next year.
2. OEA Report: Laura Stoller shared her appreciation for the collaboration with the District as we navigate through new waters.
3. Student Representative Report: Cubby Vandermause shared that Distance Learning is going well and teachers have been great with getting the needed information to students. He further shared that as soon as we have information about graduation, the senior class would like to know what the plan is.
Ms. Ahna Bizjak joined the meeting at 6:43 PM.
D. ACTION ITEMS:
1. 2020-2021 Staffing Plan: Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Bizjak seconded a motion to approve the 2020-2021 Staffing Plan as presented by Dr. Busler, Mr. Weiland and Ms. Jonen. Discussion was held. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Mr. LeBrun, Ms. Bizjak, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Odorico, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0.
E. DISCUSSION ITEMS:
1. Committee Reports
a. Policy — None
b. Vision Steering — Mr. Pankratz shared that the Vision Steering Committee met virtually last week. The committee brainstormed items to focus on over the next year. The committee also discussed the Board Workshop that is currently planned for May 26th.
F. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. Election Update: Dr. Busler shared that we do not have the results yet — the municipal clerks will be delivering the results on Tuesday. Ms. Flanagan as the board clerk will be running the Board of Canvassers meeting on Thursday, April 16th at 8:30 AM.
2. Distance Learning Update: Mr. Tanner and Dr. Bergtrom presented the parent feedback that the District received from a survey that was sent to all parents after the first three days of distance learning. Mr. Tanner and Dr. Bergstrom also spoke about todays professional development work that teachers participated in. District-wide, teachers worked to streamline and simplify the process for students to access materials. High School staff is working to move to a Pass/Fail grading method.
3. 2020 Summer School Update: Dr. Busler shared that the typical start date for summer school has been the first week in July. The decision whether summer school will occur this year will be made no later than the May 11th Board Meeting pending any changes from the Administrative Team discussion or any changes from the Governor and the Safer-At-Home order.
4. Superintendents Report: Dr. Busler shared that the District was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for outstanding commitment to music education. This is the second year in a row that our District has received this honor. Dr. Busler mentioned that the Administrative Team will be working on contingency planning for events scheduled this year as well as planning for the 2020-2021 school year. He indicated that the Board took a tour of Forest Edge Elementary School and progress continues to happen. He shared that as part of his weekly Dane County Superintendent check-in meeting he learned that the Stoughton High School FAB lab is working with local businesses to produce N95 masks. Dr. Busler also stated how proud the District is of our teachers and staff for modeling the continuous improvement behavior during these challenging times. He further indicated his gratitude and appreciation to parents and students for making the best of a difficult situation during this time.
G. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: President Zach virtually presented Ms. Feeney and Ms. Odorico with plaques recognizing their years of services from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. President Zach thanked them both for their years of service to the Oregon School District. Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Odorico moved and Ms. Feeney seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. In a roll call vote, the following members voted yes: Ms. Odorico, Ms. Feeney, Ms. Flanagan, Mr. Pankratz, Ms. Bizjak, Mr. LeBrun and Mr. Zach. Motion passed 7-0. Meeting adjourned at 8:29 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: May 7, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Russell C. Bergeland
Case No. 2020PR000295
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth October 14, 1955 and date of death April 6, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 5439 Bell Brook Road, Brooklyn, WI 53521.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is July 31, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
April 30, 2020
Jonathan M. Hajny
221 Kings Lynn Road
Stoughton, WI 53589
(608) 877-4081
Bar Number: 1014429
Published: May 7, 14 and 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway and via Google Hangouts and Conference Calls
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion.
There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board
Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurers Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
B. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Comments Received From the Public Regarding Agenda Items
2. OEA Report
3. Student Report
C. PUBLIC HEARING AND ACTION ITEM
1. Public Hearing: pursuant to Wis. Stat. 118.38(1)(b), regarding submission of a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive the minimum number of hours of instruction set forth in Wis. Stat 121.02(1)(f) for the 2019-2020 school year), and to waive the requirement in Wis. Stat. 121.02(1)(q) relating to the evaluation, in writing, the performance of all certified personnel at the end of their first year and at least every third year thereafter for the 2019-2020 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and school closure order.
Written or recorded comments regarding the waiver should be submitted via email to keh2@oregonsd.net by 4:00 PM on Monday, May 11, 2020.
D. ACTION ITEMS
1. Graduation 2020
E. DISCUSSION ITEMS
1. Committee Reports
a. Policy
b. Vision Steering
F. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Distance Learning Update
2. 2020 Summer School Update
3. Capital Maintenance — Fund 47
4. Forest Edge Elementary School Update
5. Open Enrollment Update
6. Superintendents Report
G. WORK SESSION
1. Board Work Session on Policy Governance
H. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
I. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
In order to comply with Governor Evers order that we stay home, and for the safety and wellness of our school community, we ask that members of the public observe the meeting virtually by Google Hangouts (meet.google.com/fpc-nzfk-csc) or listen by conference call using the number +1 614-758-9173 PIN: 405 204 341# We will be limiting the total number of persons physically present to 10 and will have social distancing for those persons.
We will not have a public comment period, but as always, you are welcome to share your comments with Board members via email or phone. You can find School Board members contact information here or call (608) 835-4091 for this information. If you contact Board members prior to 6:00 p.m. Monday, your public comments can be shared at the meeting.
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: May 7, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *