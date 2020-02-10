NOTICE OF SPRING PRIMARY
LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
At the Spring Primary to be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, in the Village of Oregon, Village of Brooklyn, Town of Rutland and Town of Oregon of Dane County, Wisconsin, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
Location, Wards
Village of Oregon: Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St., Oregon, WI 53575, 1-6 & 11-13 AND Peoples United Methodist Church, 103 Alpine Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575, 7-10
Village of Brooklyn: Brooklyn Community Building, 102 North Rutland Ave., Brooklyn, WI 53521, 1-3
Town of Rutland: Rutland Town Hall, 785 Center Road, Stoughton, WI 53589, 1 & 2
Town of Oregon: Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon, WI 53575, 1-4
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
Village of Oregon: Peggy Haag, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575, (608) 835-3118, 7:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri.)
Village of Brooklyn: Linda Kuhlman, 210 Commercial St., Brooklyn, WI 53521, (608) 455-4201, 7:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri.)
Town of Rutland: Dawn George, 4177 Old Stage Road, Brooklyn, WI, 53521, (608) 455-3925, Call Number for Hours
Town of Oregon: Jennifer Hanson, 1138 Union Road, Oregon, WI 53575, (608) 835-3200, 8:00 a.m. 4:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri.)
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
Notice of Meeting of the Local and Municipal Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 19.84, the Election Inspectors will convene as a joint meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers and the Municipal Board of Canvassers for the purpose of conducting the local and municipal canvasses pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§7.51 and 7.53(1). This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 19.81-89.
Posted: January 15, 2020
Published: February 13, 2020
