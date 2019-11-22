NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN ORDINANCES
PUBLIC NOTICE is given to all persons in the Village of Brooklyn that a public hearing will be held on December 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 210 Commercial Street, to solicit comments on the proposed floodplain zoning ordinance revisions (Chapters 113 and 114) that are required by state and federal law. These revisions govern development in mapped floodplain areas. These proposed ordinance revisions are on file in the office of the Village Clerk.
The proposed regulations are intended to protect life, health and property in floodplain areas and will govern uses permitted in mapped floodplains. Activities such as dredging, filling, excavating and construction of buildings are generally allowed, but may be restricted according to which flood zone the property is in.
Comments will also be solicited on proposed changes to Village of Brooklyn Ordinances Chapter 117, Sections 117-930 to 117-936, Nonconforming Uses, Structures and Lots; Chapter 117, Section 117-1052, Parking Requirements; and Appendix C, Village of Brooklyn Fees.
A copy of the proposed ordinances will be on file and open for public inspection in the office of the Village Clerk for a period of two weeks prior to this public hearing.
All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to Village of Brooklyn, Village Board, 210 Commercial Street, Brooklyn, WI 53521.
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk-Treasurer
Posted: November 14, 2019
Published: November 21 and 28, 2019
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
Town of Oregon
APRIL 7, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in the Town of Oregon, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the following offices are to be elected to succeed the present incumbents listed. All terms are for two years beginning on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Office, Incumbent
Town Board Supervisor, Phil Van Kampen
Town Board Supervisor, Arlen Christensen
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that a town caucus for the purpose of nominating candidates to appear on the spring election ballot for the above listed offices will be scheduled between December 1st, 2019 and January 1st, 2020. The caucus will be held on a date not sooner than January 2nd and January 21st. Notice of the scheduled date of the caucus will be given at least five days before the caucus.
Acceptable Photo ID will be required to vote at this election. If you do not have a photo ID you may obtain a free ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Note: Agendas are subject to amendment after publication. Check the official posting locations (Town Hall, Town of Oregon Recycling Center and Oregon Village Hall) including the Town website at www.town.oregon.wi.us. It is possible that members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies of the town may be in attendance at any of the meetings to gather information; however, no action will be taken by any governmental body at said meeting other than the governmental body specifically referred to in the meeting notice. Requests from persons with disabilities who need assistance to participate in this meeting or hearing should be made to the Clerk’s office at 835-3200 with 48 hours notice.
Done in the Town of Oregon, on November 19th, 2019.
Jennifer J. Hanson
Town Clerk
Posted: November 19th, 2019
Published: November 28, 2019
