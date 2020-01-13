MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT HELD ON NOVEMBER 25, 2019
The regular meeting of the School Board of the Oregon School District was called to order by Board President Steve Zach at 5:00 PM on November 25, 2019, in the OSD Innovation Center at the Oregon High School in the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin. Upon roll call, the following Board members were present: Ms. Barb Feeney, Ms. Courtney Odorico, Ms. Krista Flanagan, Ms. Ahna Bizjak, Mr. Troy Pankratz, Mr. Tim LeBrun and Mr. Zach. The following Board members were absent: None. Administrators present: Dr Brian Busler, Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, Ms. Jina Jonen, Ms. Erika Mundinger, Mr. Jon Tanner, Dr. Candace Weidensee, Dr. Shannon Anderson, Ms. Kerri Modjeski, Ms. Dawn Goltz, Mr. Jason Zurawik, Mr. Mike Carr, Mr. Chris Kluck, Mr. Jim Pliner, Ms. Kim Griffin, Ms. Amy Miller, Ms. Cyndi Olander, Ms. Stephanie Snyder Knutson, Ms. Darci Jarstad Krueger, Mr. Brad Ashmore, Ms. Anna Seidenstricker, Ms. Jackie Amlong, Ms. Mary Hermes and Ms. Katie Heitz. The following members of the public were present: Ms. Heather Garrison, Ms. Jennifer Hans and Ms. Amanda Payne.
Proof in the form of a certificate by the Oregon Observer of communications and public notice given to the public and the Oregon Observer and a certificate of posting as required by Section 19.84 Wisconsin Statutes as to the holding of this meeting was presented by Mr. Zach.
Mr. Pankratz moved and Ms. Feeney seconded the motion to proceed with the meeting as posted. Motion passed by unanimous voice vote 7-0.
A. CONSENT CALENDAR:
Mr. LeBrun moved and Ms. Odorico seconded the motion to approve the following items on the Consent Calendar with Ms. Flanagan abstaining from the November 11, 2019 minutes:
1. Approval of Minutes: November 11, 2019 Board Meeting
2. Approve payments in the amount of $1,625,832.86
3. Treasurer’s Report ending October 31, 2019
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements: Alyssa Pon Franklin — Resignation — 1.0 School Counselor at OHS
5. Staffing Assignments: None
6. Field Trip Requests: None
7. Acceptance of Donations:
? Abbott Charitable Foundation in the amount of $5000 for Netherwood Knoll Elementary playground equipment
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance — None
Motion passed 7-0 in a unanimous voice vote.
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC:
Ms. Heather Garrison spoke on behalf of herself, Jennifer Hans and Amanda Payne regarding their opposition to the proposed changes to school start times and length of the school day.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS:
1. OEA Report — none
2. Student Representative Report — Jenna Sharkus reported that the recording of the footage for the video that will be shown prior to students voting for the name of the Elementary #4 is complete. We will show the completed video soon.
D. ACTION ITEMS: None
E. DISCUSSION ITEMS:
1. Student Achievement Reports: Dr. Busler and Building Administrators reported on the 2018-2019 Student Achievement Reports.
F. INFORMATION ITEMS: None
G. CLOSING:
1. Future Agenda: Discussion was held.
2. Check Out: Board members had an opportunity to give updates.
H. ADJOURNMENT:
Ms. Flanagan moved and Mr. LeBrun seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed 7-0 by unanimous voice vote. Meeting adjourned at 6:59 PM.
Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Oregon School District
Published: January 16, 2020
* * *