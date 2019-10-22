VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN ORDINANCE CHAPTER 32
AN ORDINANCE TO REPEAL AND RECREATE SECTION 32-87 OF CHAPTER 32 OF THE CODE OF THE VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN REGARDING WINTER PARKING
THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN DO ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
Section 32-87: Chapter 32, Traffic and Vehicles; Article III, Parking, Standing, and Stopping; Section 32-87, Winter Parking; of the Code of the Village of Brooklyn Code is hereby repealed and recreated to read as follows:
Sec. 32-87 Winter parking.
(a) Except as provided in subsections (b) and (c) of this section, after an ice event or snowfall of at least one inch, no on-street parking will be allowed on any street in the village between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from December 1 through March 31. If snow removal is necessary between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., the police department will require vehicles parked thereon to be moved as needed.
(b) After an ice event or snowfall of at least one inch, no on-street parking will be allowed on Hotel Street between Commercial Street (Hwy. 92) and North Rutland Avenue (Hwy. MM) between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from December 1 through March 31. If snow removal is necessary from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., the police department will require vehicles parked thereon to be moved as needed.
(c) Section 32-82 is adopted by reference.
(d) Any vehicle parked in violation of subsection (a) or (b) of this section be may be ticketed $30 and/or towed.
Adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, this 14th day of October, 2019.
Published: October 24, 2019
PWSID: 11302511
DNR Violation: 71530688
MC Dane County
PUBLIC NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
Monitoring Requirements Not Met for OREGON WATERWORKS
We are required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not your drinking water meets health standards. Between 07/27/2019 and 08/06/2019, we collected only 2 of the 4 required samples for disinfection byproduct contaminants, and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of your drinking water during that time.
What precautions should be taken at this time?
There are no special precautions you need to take at this time. However, it is important to remember that the quality of your drinking water is not known at this time.
What was the cause of the missed monitoring requirements?
Due to the Village surpassing a population of 10,000 people, our quarterly sampling changed from 2 to 4 samples. The two new sampling locations had not been established at the time of sampling.
What is being done to correct the problem?
Two new sampling locations have been established and the required number of four samples will be collected during the scheduled October 25th - November 4th sampling period.
When will the problem be resolved?
This will be resolved October 25th - November 4th during our next scheduled sampling window.
If you have questions regarding the safety of our drinking water, please contact:
Jeff Rau - Director of Public Works
Name of Responsible Person
608-835-3118
Area Code-Telephone Number
117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
Street Address, City, State Zip
I certify that the information and statements contained in this public notice are true and correct and have been provided to consumers in accordance with the delivery, content, format, and deadline requirements in Subchapter VII of ch. NR 809, Wis. Adm. Code.
**Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
Signature, /s/ Jeff Rau
Date, October 21, 2019
Published: October 24, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR GENERAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND SPECIFIC IMLEMENTATION PLAN FOR 124 ROSEWOOD AVENUE
VILLAGE OF OREGON
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Commission of the Village of Oregon will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Board Room of the Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin, to consider the approval of the General Development Plan and Specific Implementation Plan submitted by Adam Coyle for constructing an apartment project. Improvements to be made to the property described as follows:
124 Rosewood Avenue, Village of Oregon, Dane County
Parcel No. 165-0509-124-7692-1
A copy of the amended General Development Plan and Specific Implementation Plan is on file at the office of the Village Clerk. Office hours of the Clerk are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Subsequent to the hearing, the Commission intends to deliberate and act upon the request.
Any person who has a qualifying disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act that requires the meeting or materials at the meeting to be in an accessible location or format must contact the Village Clerk at (608) 835-3118, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin, at least twenty-four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting so that any necessary arrangements can be made to accommodate each request
Peggy S.K. Haag
Village Clerk
Published: October 24 and 31, 2019
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019
TIME: 6:15 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CLOSED SESSION
6:15 Consideration of moving into closed session on the agenda item noted below:
1. Consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data regarding district administrators, Wis. Stats. § 19.85(1)(c)
2. Adjourn from Closed Session
B. CONSENT CALENDAR
6:30 NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurers Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
C. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
D. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
E. ACTION ITEMS
1. Retirement of Dr. Busler effective June 30, 2020
2. Superintendent Position effective July 1, 2020
3. Approval of 2019-2020 Budget
4. Approval of Tax Levy
5. Attendance Area Boundaries
6. Naming of Elementary #4
F. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Superintendents Report
G. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
H. CLOSED/EXECUTIVE SESSION
Consideration of moving into closed session on the agenda items noted below:
1. Conferring with Legal Counsel about Potential Land Acquisition pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(1)(e) and Wis. Stats. §19.85(1)(g)
I. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: October 24, 2019
