ADVERTISEMENT FOR EQUIPMENT BIDS
PROJECT: 2020 Wastewater Improvements
WWTP Blower Improvements - Equipment Supply
Oregon, Wisconsin
OWNER: Village of Oregon
117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575
* EQUIPMENT BID DEADLINE
Equipment bids for wastewater treatment equipment for the proposed Oregon facility upgrade will be accepted at the Engineer’s office until 2:00 p.m., local time on Monday, December 30, 2019. The proposals will then be evaluated by the Owner and Engineer.
Equipment for which bids are requested include air blowers to be located in the existing service building. The selected equipment will be incorporated into the contract documents for the Village’s wastewater treatment facility project, which has an estimated construction date starting in 2020.
* BID DOCUMENTS
The Bid Documents, consisting of Request for Equipment Bids, Scope of Supply, Applicable Technical Specifications, and Plan Sheets are available to qualified Manufacturers and Suppliers from the office of the Engineer with contact information as listed below. Bid documents will be available starting December 9, 2019. Engineer contact information is as follows:
Town & Country Engineering, Inc.
2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103
Madison, WI 53719
(608) 273-3350
Attention: Cassie Elmer
* BIDDER QUALIFICATIONS
Manufacturers or Suppliers submitting a bid for equipment must complete a qualification statement to demonstrate proven performance prior to bidding unless pre-qualified by the Engineer. The qualification statement must demonstrate that the company has been manufacturing similar units for at least ten consecutive years; has at least twenty-five similar units in service with at least ten of those in the U.S. or fewer if approved by the Engineer; has completed installations in the U.S. during the past twelve months; and has service technicians on call who would be able to be on site within 24 hours. Demonstration testing of similar sized equipment at the Village’s facility may be accepted in lieu of the qualification statement at the Owner’s discretion and if done prior to bidding.
* RIGHTS RESERVED
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities in any proposal in the best interests of the Village.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau
Director of Public Works
Village of Oregon, Wisconsin
Published: December 12 and 19, 2019
WNAXLP
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
“…helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential…” From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurer’s Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
B. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. 2019 Graduate
C. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
D. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
E. ACTION ITEMS
1. Attendance Area Boundaries
2. 2019-20 Transportation Conditions of Payment
3. SRO Agreement
4. Acceptance of June 30, 2019 Audit Report
5. Naming of Elementary School #4
F. DISCUSSION ITEMS
1. Presentation/Discussion on School Start/End Times
G. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. None
H. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
I. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: December 12, 2019
WNAXLP
