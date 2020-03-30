Notice of Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote and Sample Ballots April 7, 2020
OFFICE OF THE VILLAGE OF OREGON CLERK, VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN CLERK, TOWN OF RUTLAND CLERK AND TOWN OF OREGON CLERK
TO THE ELECTORS OF VILLAGE OF OREGON, VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN, TOWN OF RUTLAND AND TOWN OF OREGON, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN:
Notice is hereby given of a spring election and a Presidential Preference Vote to be held in Dane County on April 7, 2020, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot below.
INFORMATION TO VOTERS
Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot, except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.
AT THE SPRING ELECTION
The voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided, and fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “no” if opposed to the question.
When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.
AT THE PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE VOTE
Within the party of his or her choice, the voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice or shall, in the alternative, fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the words “Uninstructed Delegation,” or write in the name of a person of his or her choice for a candidate in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the write-in line.
When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the party of his or her choice. Within the party of his or her choice, the voter shall then touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice or shall, in the alternative, touch the screen at the words “Uninstructed Delegation,” or type in the name of a person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.
A voter may cast only one vote in the presidential preference primary.
The vote shall not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes’ time shall be allowed inside a voting booth. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking his or her ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.
If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.
After Voting the Ballot
After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. After casting his or her vote, the voter shall insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve. Where a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. After casting his or her vote, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver it to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.
A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.
The following is a sample of the official ballot for the Village of Oregon, Village of Brooklyn, Town of Rutland and Town of Oregon.
Peggy Haag, Clerk
VILLAGE OF OREGON
Dawn George, Clerk
TOWN OF RUTLAND
Linda Kuhlman, Clerk
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
Jennifer Hanson, Clerk
TOWN OF OREGON
Posted: March 12/, 2020
Published: April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION AND PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY
LOCATION AND HOURS OF POLLING PLACE
At the Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary to be held on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, in the Village of Oregon, Village of Brooklyn, Town of Rutland and Town of Oregon of Dane County, Wisconsin, the following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:
Location, Wards
Village of Oregon, Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St., Oregon, WI 53575, 1-6 & 7-10 & 11-13
Village of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Community Building, 102 North Rutland Ave., Brooklyn, WI 53521, 1-3
Town of Rutland, Rutland Town Hall, 785 Center Road, Stoughton, WI 53589, 1 & 2
Town of Oregon, Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon, WI 53575, 1-4
ALL POLLING PLACES WILL OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.
If you have any questions concerning your polling place, contact the municipal clerk.
Village of Oregon: Peggy Haag, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575, (608) 835-3118, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri.)
Village of Brooklyn: Linda Kuhlman, 210 Commercial St., Brooklyn, WI 53521, (608) 455-4201, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri.)
Town of Rutland: Dawn George, 4177 Old Stage Road, Brooklyn, WI, 53521, (608) 455-3925, Call Number for Hours
Town of Oregon: Jennifer Hanson, 1138 Union Road, Oregon, WI 53575, (608) 835-3200, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri.)
All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.
Notice of Meeting of the Local and Municipal Board of Canvassers
At the close of voting on Election Day, pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 19.84, the Election Inspectors will convene as a joint meeting of the Local Board of Canvassers and the Municipal Board of Canvassers for the purpose of conducting the local and municipal canvasses pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§7.51 and 7.53(1). This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 19.81-89.
Posted: March 11, 2020
Published: April 2, 2020
NOTICE OF SPRING ELECTION
April 7, 2020
OFFICE OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT CLERK
TO THE ELECTORS OF THE OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held In the Oregon School District, on the 7th day of April, 2020 at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, as listed below:
Area II (vote for not more than 2) School Board Member, Kevin Mehring, Heather Garrison
Area III (vote for 1), School Board Member, Tim LeBrun
INFORMATION TO ELECTORS
Upon entering the polling place, an elector shall state his or her name and address and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If an elector is not registered to vote, an elector may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the elector presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to electors, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the elector shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that an elector who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the elector’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the elector of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.
Where Hand-Count Paper Ballots are Used
The elector shall make a cross (X) in the square next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the elector shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the elector shall make a cross (X) in the square next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the elector shall make a cross (X) in the square next to “no” if opposed to the question.
When using a tactile ballot marking device (Vote-PAD) to mark a paper ballot, the elector shall obtain from the inspectors, the assistive device and any audio or dexterity aids if required. The elector shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the elector shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided, and fill in the oval or connect the arrow on the write-in line. On referendum questions, the elector shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the elector shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “no” if opposed to the question.
Where Optical Scan Voting Systems are Used
The elector shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the elector shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided and fill in the oval or connect the arrow on the write-in line. On referendum questions, the elector shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the elector shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to “no” if opposed to the question.
When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the elector shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the elector shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the elector shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the elector shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.
Where Touch Screen Voting Systems are Used
The elector shall touch the screen next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the elector shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the elector shall touch the screen next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the elector shall touch the screen next to “no” if opposed to the question.
The vote should not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes time shall be allowed inside a voting booth or machine. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the elector in casting his or her vote may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.
If the elector spoils a paper or optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one elector. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the elector shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place. After casting his or her vote, the elector shall leave the voting booth, properly deposit the ballot and promptly leave the polling place.
The elector may spoil a touch screen ballot at the voting station before the ballot is cast.
After Voting the Ballot
After an official paper ballot is marked, it shall be folded so the inside marks do not show, but so the printed endorsements and inspectors’ initials on the outside do show. The elector shall leave the booth, deposit the ballot in the ballot box, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit, and shall leave the polling place promptly.
After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. After casting his or her vote, the elector shall leave the booth, insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the elector shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The elector shall leave the polling place promptly.
After an official touch screen ballot is cast, the elector shall leave the polling place promptly.
An elector may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the elector declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the elector’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the elector.
A sample of the official ballots: are included in the municipality ballots.
A list of polling places are attached.
/s/ Krista Flanagan, Clerk
Published: April 2, 2020
Oregon School District
Location of Polling Places
Election – April 7, 2020
MUNICIPALITY, POLL HOURS
BLOOMING GROVE: Clerk – Mike Wolf (608-223-1104), Blooming Grove Town Hall, 1880 S. Stoughton Road, Madison, WI 53716, 7 AM – 8 PM
TOWN OF BROOKLYN – GREEN COUNTY: Clerk – Jeannie Welsh (608-455-6411), Brooklyn Town Hall, 400 W. Main Street, Brooklyn, WI 53521, 7AM – 8 PM
BROOKLYN/VILLAGE: Clerk — Linda Kuhlman (608-455-4201), Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Avenue, Brooklyn, WI 53521, 7 AM – 8 PM
DUNN: Clerk – Cathy Hasslinger (608-838-1081), Dunn Town Hall, 4156 CTH B, McFarland, WI 53558, 7 AM – 8 PM
FITCHBURG: Clerk – Patti Anderson (608-270-4210), Wards 12-14, Syndham Garden Hotel, 3969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711; Wards 15 – 19 Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711., 7 AM – 8 PM
MONTROSE: Clerk – Ann Sayles (608-424-3848), Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diane Avenue, Belleville, WI 53508, 7 AM – 8 PM
OREGON/TOWN: Clerk – Jennifer Hanson (608-835-3200), Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon, WI 53575, 7 AM – 8 PM
OREGON/VILLAGE: Clerk – Peggy Haag (608-835-3118), Wards 1,5,6,11 & 13 in Community Room at Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575; Wards 2, 3, 4, & 12 in Board Room at Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring Street, Oregon WI 53575; Wards 7-10, People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575, 7 AM – 8 PM
RUTLAND: Clerk – Dawn George (608-455-3925), Rutland Town Hall/Garage, 785 Center Road, Stoughton, WI 53589, Clerk’s office is at 4177 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn, WI 53521. The Clerk’s office is where inquiries for absentee voting should be directed., 7 AM – 8 PM
UNION: Clerk – Regina Ylvisaker (608-577-6644), Evansville Fire Station, 425 Water Street, Evansville, WI 53536, 7 AM – 8 PM
Published: April 2, 2020
STATE OF WISCONSIN
Village of Brooklyn
Dane/Green County
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Village of Brooklyn Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on April 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. via audio/video conference. Please call the Clerk’s Office at 608-455-4201, ext. 1 or 2, for the call-in information before April 21. The call-in information will also be posted on the Village’s website prior to the hearing date. The purpose of the public hearing is to allow all interested parties to be heard concerning a proposed conditional use on lands hereby described as follows:
100 Railroad Street with the following parcel numbers: 23109 31.0000
The request involves the proposed use as a delivery, storage and shipping facility for pumps, chillers and used laboratory equipment for resale.
Any interested person may inspect the application, submittal documents and other pertinent information with the conditional use permit request at the Village Hall or by contacting the Village Clerk at the above address, by telephone at (608) 455-4201 or by email at clerk@brooklynwi.gov.
Written comments on the application should be submitted before the public hearing date to the Village Clerk. All written comments will be forwarded to the Village of Brooklyn Planning & Zoning Commission and/or Village Board. All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN
Linda Kuhlman, Village Clerk-Treasurer
Posted: April 2, 2020
Published: April 2, 2020
