The Town of Brooklyn, Green County, is soliciting bids for the reconstruction of parts of King Rd and Smith Rd. Bids are due April 8, 2020. Bid packages can be obtained from the Clerk’s office at clerk@brooklynwisconsin.org or 608-455-6411.
Published: March 12 and 19, 2020
The Town of Rutland Public Hearings scheduled for March 24th has been postponed because of the corona virus. The rescheduled date is to be determined.
Dawn George, Clerk
Published: March 19, 2020
