ORDINANCE NO. 19-07
VILLAGE OF OREGON
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR A BOUNDARY CHANGE PURSUANT TO AN INTERGOVERNMETNAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF OREGON AND THE TOWN OF OREGON
RECITALS
A. On August 5, 2019, the Village Board of the Village of Oregon adopted a resolution approving an agreement providing for the boundary change described on Exhibit A, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.0301(6).
B. On September 3, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Oregon adopted a resolution approving an agreement providing for the boundary change described in Exhibit A, pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.0301(6).
NOW, THEREFORE, the Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, does ordain as follows:
ORDINANCE
1. Boundary Change. In accordance with Wis. Stat. § 66.0301(6)(e), the Village Board hereby approves the boundary change described in Exhibit A.
2. Effect of Boundary Change. From and after the effective date of this ordinance, the territory added to the Village on Exhibit A shall be a part of the Village of Oregon for any and all purposes provided by law, and all persons coming or residing within such Territory shall be subject to all ordinances, rules, and regulations governing the Village of Oregon.
3. Ward Designation. The Territory shall be part of a Ward Nos. seven (7) and nine (9) in the Village of Oregon.
4. Clerk Duties. The Village Clerk is hereby directed to notice and provide copies of this ordinance pursuant to the applicable Wisconsin Statutes.
5. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication pursuant to law.
The above ordinance was duly adopted by the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at a regular meeting held on November 4, 2019.
APPROVED:
By: _____________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
By: _____________________________
Peggy S. K. Haag, Village Clerk
First Reading: November 4, 2019
Second Reading: November 4, 2019
Approved: November 4, 2019
Published: November 7, 2019
ORDINANCE NO. 19-09
VILLAGE OF OREGON
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 14.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE VILLAGE OF OREGON, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
ORDINANCE
1. The Village Board of the Village of Oregon, Dane County, Wisconsin, does ordain that Section 14.02(1) of the Code of Ordinances for the Village of Oregon is amended to read as follows:
14.02 ELECTRICAL PERMITS AND INSPECTION. (1) STATE CODE APPLIES. The provisions of Wis. Admin. Code ch. SPS 324 are hereby adopted by reference and made a part of this chapter and shall apply to the construction and inspection of new one- and two-family dwellings and additions or modifications to existing one- and two-family dwellings. Wis. Admin. Code ch. SPS 316 is also hereby adopted by reference and made a part of this chapter and shall apply to all buildings, except one- and two-family dwellings. Copies of both shall be kept on file in the office of the Village Clerk.
2. This ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication pursuant to law.
The above ordinance was duly adopted by a two thirds (2/3) majority vote of the elected members of the Village Board of the Village of Oregon at a regular meeting held on November 4, 2019.
APPROVED:
By: _____________________________
Jeanne Carpenter, Village President
ATTEST:
By: _____________________________
Peggy S. K. Haag, Village Clerk
First Reading: November 4, 2019
Second Reading: November 4, 2019
Approved: November 4, 2019
Published: November 7 and 14, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: 2019 WASTE RECEIVING UPGRADE OREGON WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY
OWNER: Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575
CONTRACTS AND BID DEADLINE:
Sealed bids for the above project in the Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, WI 53575 will be received until 2:00 PM local time, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Village Hall. Following the bid deadline, bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
The proposed scope of work will include the following:
Modifications to the existing septage receiving station (Structure 80) including a new submersible pump and bar screen
Addition of a new concrete vac truck dump station (Structure 82) immediately adjacent to the existing septage receiving station
Addition of two new manholes and approximately 520 feet of buried piping
SITE MEETING:
Prospective bidders can schedule a site walk-through located at 101 North Perry Parkway if needed by contacting Cal Anderson at the Oregon WWTP (608) 835-9367.
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS:
The Contract Documents, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Instructions to Bidders, Bidders Proof of Responsibility, Bid Proposal Form, Affidavit of Organization and Authority, Bid Bond (in the amount of 5% of the maximum amount of the bid), Notice of Award Form, Agreement Form, Notice to Proceed Form, Performance/Payment Bond (100%), Certificate of Insurance, General Conditions, Supplementary Conditions, Technical Specifications, Drawings and Addenda (if any) may be examined at the following locations:
Village of Oregon, 117 Spring Street
Oregon, WI 53575, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719
Copies of the Contract Documents and the Construction Plans may be obtained at the office of Town & Country Engineering, Inc., 2912 Marketplace Drive, Suite 103, Madison, WI 53719. There is a $30 non-refundable copying and distribution charge for these documents. Electronic bidding documents are available on-line at Questcdn.com, Project No. 6378428 for $15.00.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Bidders must be pre-qualified with the Village of Oregon within the last year or must be pre-qualified for this work 5 days prior to the bid deadline in accordance with Section 66.0903 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount of 5% of the maximum bid amount. Bidders must be experienced in municipal pipeline and structure rehabilitation.
RIGHTS RESERVED:
The Village of Oregon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in any bid.
Published by the authority of:
Jeff Rau, Director of Public Works
Published: October 31 and November 7, 2019
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2019
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurers Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
D. ACTION ITEMS
1. Change December Board Meeting from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16
E. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Social Emotional Learning Update
2. Equity Update
3. School Naming Update
4. Superintendents Report
F. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
G. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: November 7, 2019
