Brooklyn classes
PiYo
People can take part in PiYo classes, an exercise program that is a blend of pilates and yoga, on Monday evenings.
From 6-6:45 p.m. at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., attendees can participate in a low-impact workout that strengthens and sculpts the body and enhances flexibility.
Cost is $7.
Freestyle Karate Collective
Learn martial arts in a safe, collaborative, interactive and playful environment.
From 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., attendees (or “karatekas”) can develop both knowledge of karate techniques and also relieve stress from daily life.
For ages 13 and up.
Cost is $7.
WERQ®
Workout by dancing to pop, rock and hip hop music with this class.
From 6:45-7:45 p.m. Tuesday evenings at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., get a dose of cardio exercise through this fiercely fun fitness course.
Cost is $7.
Yoga Slow Flow
Combine physical exercises and mental meditation with this Yoga Slow Flow class.
From 6-7 p.m. Wednesday evenings at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., people can learn breathing and exercise techniques to strengthen muscles and relieve stress.
Cost is $7.
Punch cards for multiple classes are also available. A six punch is $30 and a 10 punch is $45.
Oregon classes
Play Crew
In this Monday afternoon playgroup, children will learn through books, social play, movement and sensory activities.
From 1:15-2:45 p.m., on Mondays from Jan. 27 through March 16, at Netherwood Knoll Elementary, 276 Soden Drive, kids ages 3-5 are welcome to participate. The class will have morning and afternoon sessions.
Cost is $10.
Storytime Artists
Young learners can discover the world around them by playing, exploring and creating.
This class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays from Jan. 27 through Feb. 24, at NKE.
Students will begin with a story and then do an art project related to that story. They will also build confidence, improve their fine motor skills and make some new friends in the process.
Cost is $27.
Wonderful Wizardly Wands
This class is calling all Harry Potter and wizard fans.
From 3:20-4:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at NKE and Prairie View Elementary, 300 Soden Drive, participants can use a variety of materials to make their own wand.
If time permits, they will also make scrolls.
Cost is $22.
Pom Pom Pals & Other Creations
Join in on Pom Pom Pals and Other Creations from 3:20-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at both NKE and PVE.
Attendees will embellish their pom pom to make cuddly critters, designs or games. People are welcome to attend one or both sessions.
The activity is recommended for grades 1-8.
Cost is $17.
Strengthening Families
Strengthening Families attendees will help prepare parents and children for the teen years – and how to handle frustration and develop peer resistance skills.
From 5:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays from Jan. 29 through March 4, parents and kids grades 5-8 can come to Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111 S. Perry Pkwy., for this class.
Parents will learn how to establish rules, set limits and show love and support.
Registration is required. No charge.
Knitting a Poncho, Cape or Wrap
Participants of this knitting course can take their skills to the next level.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 4-25, people ages 18 and over can make garments for themselves or someone else.
You are able to choose from different patterns and you’ll learn how to read knitting patterns, measure gauge, create designs with yarn overs and overs stitches, use materials to produce drape and fix mistakes.
Students should know knitting basics. Cost is $48.