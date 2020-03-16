Read these and more Oregon School District stories at ConnectFitchburg.com
New school + low growth = tight budget
Next year’s Oregon School District budget will be manageable but tight for additional programming, with the new $46 million school under construction and growth not yet as robust as expected. That was the forecast in the district’s latest five-year budget plan.
OSD: No changes yet from coronavirus
Oregon School District classes and activities will continue as usual for now, as district officials keep a close watch on local, state and national coronavirus updates. In a letter sent to district parents last week, superintendent Brian Busler said health officials were not recommending schools require students or staff to wear masks or gloves, cancel large gatherings or classes.
BKE wins healthy schools award
Brooklyn Elementary School was awarded a $2,000 Healthy Schools Grant by the Mission: Healthy Kids program, a partnership of Children’s Wisconsin and Kohl’s Care. The money will be used to help purchase materials for mini hoop houses for the school’s garden beds.
OHS student art at Milwaukee Art Museum
Oregon High School art students have been honored among the best in Wisconsin in the Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition. Eight pieces from six students are on display through Sunday, March 15, at the Milwaukee Art Museum after their works were chosen from grades 7-12 students across the state.