With added space and a new strategic plan in the works, the Stoughton Opera House could be much more than a music venue.
In May, after 118 years on East Main Street, City Hall moved across the street, leaving the iconic clock tower building now fully in the hands of the Stoughton Opera House. That gave the nationally known music venue room to expand its services – and possibly bring in more revenue.
Over the next year, opera house organizers hope to restore three rooms on the first floor to add a cafe with snackable items and coffee, a community room and cabaret room.
The community room would double as a lounge for patrons and a VIP room during large events, and the cabaret room could host small performances like book readings and acoustic duos.
The Stoughton Opera House Friends Association also hopes to obtain a beer and wine license, allowing patrons to purchase drinks.
“The restorations that will happen at the opera house, in addition to enhancing the space upstairs and providing additional revenue streams, will strengthen the opera house as an anchor for the Main Street entertainment district and the riverfront,” Bill Brehm opera house director told the Hub.
The plan would turn the former office of the mayor into a cabaret room, with a small stage at the front. Rather than opening the auditorium, which holds 475 people, this would be a more intimate space for smaller audiences, Brehm said.
A larger concession stand could offer patrons more options during shows and on nonperformance days. Brehm said it could become a cafe that could serve coffee and snackable items like muffins, scones and cookies.
The former office of the clerk would be both a VIP lounge space during big events and a place with comfortable furniture where people would be able to sit and relax other days. The first and lower levels also now have storage space that can be used for coolers, kegs, cushions and a separate space for traveling shows.
The Friends also hope to renovate the facility to provide more of a nod to its history and make it more comfortable, including tin ceilings, retro light fixtures and new seat cushions.
“The No. 1 thing that people don’t like about the opera house is the seats are hard,” Brehm said.