A single-car accident in the Town of Oregon early Saturday morning sent three people to the hospital.
An 18 year old woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had allegedly driven through the intersection at County Hwys. A and MM “at a high rate of speed” and ended up about 100 feet off the roadway and in the woods.
An off-duty Madison police officer driving on Hwy. MM found them around 3:30 a.m. after seeing a flash of light at the intersection. The officer did not initially notice anything but heard someone calling for help as they prepared to leave the scene.
Emergency units cleared brush and trees out of the way to get to the vehicle. One person was transported by Med Flight while the other two were taken in ambulances.
Officers planned to keep the intersection closed and redirect traffic until at least noon Saturday as they investigated and reconstructed the incident.
Dane County deputies, detectives and a crash reconstruction team responded to the crash, along with the Oregon Police Department and Fire or EMS departments from Oregon, Brooklyn and Stoughton.