A whimsical world of gamblers, saintly figures and those caught in between came, to life in Oregon High School’s production of “Guys and Dolls” at the Oregon Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 8. The school’s spin on the award-winning musical kicked off a three-day run of the production.
The main cast included Kyle Kaputza as Nathan Detroit, Miranda Moore as Miss Adelaide, Kenney Kritsch as Sky Masterson and Lauren Stoneman as Sarah Brown. Michael Ducett was the director, Jennifer Yancey served as music director and producer, Angela Hessler was the stage manager and Alyssa Dvorak oversaw the musical’s choreography.