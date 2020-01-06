NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 17.206 (8)(j) OF THE VILLAGE OF OREGON MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO HOME OCCUPATIONS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Village of Oregon Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on January 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, to discuss and act upon an ordinance amending Section 17.208(8)(j) of the Village of Oregon Code of Ordinances relating to home occupations. The hearing will be held at the Village Hall at 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin. A copy of the ordinance is available at the Village Clerk’s office at the Village Hall.
Any person who has a qualifying disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act that requires the meeting or materials at the meeting to be in an accessible location or format must contact the Village Clerk at (608) 835-3118, 117 Spring Street, Oregon, Wisconsin, at least twenty-four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting so that any necessary arrangements can be made to accommodate each request
Peggy Haag
Village Clerk
Published: December 26, 2019 and January 9, 2020
Condensed Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Oregon Village Board
Monday, December 9, 2019
Substance of the Special Meeting – 2020 Waste Water Treatment Plant Facility Plan of the Oregon Village Board proceedings held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig, Randy Glysch, Cory Horton, Jenna Jacobson, Amanda Peterson.
Licenses Approved: 1. Change of Agent to Adam W. Larson for Kwik Trip Inc. d/b/a Kwik Trip #372. 2. Change of Agent to Carol J. Lockard for Kwik Trip Inc. d/b/a Kwik Trip #731. 3. Operator’s License granted to Katie A. Hanson
Other: Town & Country Engineering presented the Proposed 2020 Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility Plan and Cost Effectiveness Evaluation for discussion. There was no action on this item. The Plan may be viewed in the packet of information online.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: January 6, 2020
Published: January 9, 2020
Condensed Minutes of the Village Board Joint Meeting with the Library Board
Monday, December 16, 2019
Substance of the Village Board Joint Meeting with the Library Board proceedings held on December 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter presiding. Present: Village Board President Jeanne Carpenter, Trustees: Jerry Bollig, David Donovan, Randy Glysch, Jenna Jacobson, Amanda Peterson.
A Joint Meeting with the Library Board began at 5:01 p.m.
Present: Village Board Representative Randy Glysch, Coral Goplin, Jennifer Nelson, Carrie Santulli Schudda, and Laura Shtaida
Approved: 1. Request for Proposal (RFP) for new phone system conditioned upon Village Attorneys satisfactory review. 2. School Resource Officer Agreement between the Oregon School District and Village of Oregon. 3. Direct Village Staff to place efforts to repair/reroute the Oregon Rotary Trail Bike Path on hold pending future developments or options for path improvement. 4. Direct Village Attorney to notify the Keller Family representative of the plan to terminate the current agreement and distribute the $10,000 earnest money to the Keller Family. 5. Vouchers in the amount of $377,808.52 dated 12-16-2019. 6. 2020 Employee Assistance Program Agreement. 7. Allocating $10,518 to Oregon Community Resource Network for Oregon Youth Centers additional project expenses. 8. Housing Affordability Report. 9. Proposal from LW Allen (Altronex Control Systems) in the amount of $12,500 for upgrades at the Septage Receiving Station. 10. Task Order 2019-05 from Ruekert-Mielke in the amount of $33,087 for design and bidding services for West Netherwood Storm water Improvements. 11. Task Order 2019-04 from Strand Associates for Water Engineering Services not to exceed $15,000. 12. Façade Grant Reimbursement for 123 South Main Street in the amount of $9,936. 13. Accepting public improvements for Oregon Parks Neighborhood Addition including the roadway, curbing, and storm sewer conveyance system. 14. Releasing Remaining Letter of Credit for Oregon Parks Neighborhood Addition in the amount of $34,000. 15. Oregon Parks Neighborhood Addition Utility Acceptance. 16. Autumn Ridge Phase 1B Utility Acceptance. 17. Merri-Hill 5th Addition Utility Acceptance. 18. Legend of Bergamont 4D Utility Acceptance. 19. Applying for Bicycle Friendly Community Designation. 20. Declare display case at Senior Center surplus. 21. Declare old water meters surplus. 22. Purchasing a M200 8 Mag Meter from Midwest Meter Inc. at a cost of $3,900 for Well House #4. 23. Purchasing a Hi E Dry 120 dehumidifier unit from Therma Stor LLC at a cost of $2,432.95 for Well House #3. 24. Snowmobile route additional access. 25. Zero Lot Line Certified Survey Map (CSM) for a duplex at Lot 110 of Oregon Parks Neighborhood Addition. 26. The Planning Commissions recommendations for the Specific Implementation Plan (SIP) for Adam Coyle (on behalf of Oregon Apartments LLC) regarding development for an apartment project at 124 Rosewood Avenue, Oregon, WI using the final unit count of 58.
Appointments: 1. Director of Planning & Zoning Administrator Elise Cruz to Residential and Commercial Zoning Administrator. 2. Director of Public Works Director Jeff Rau as Alternate Zoning Administrator. 3. Pat M. Shellenberget to the Police Commission term expiring April 2020. 4. 2020-2021 Election Workers.
Resolutions: 1. Resolution #19-34 2020 Salary Schedule Effective 12/29/2019 for Non-Represented Employees. 2. Resolution #19-35 Accepting a Dane County Park and Trail Flood Repair Grant and Requesting Dane County to Exercise its Municipal Park Powers within the Village of Oregon.
Ordinances: 1. Ordinance #19-11 Amending Section 1.02 of the Village of Oregon Code of Ordinances Relating to Appointed Officials. 2. Ordinance #19-12 Zoning Request Zoned from Planned Business (PB) to Two-Family Residential (TR-6) for Parcel No. 165/0509-012-6650-1 - Lot 2, CSM 15248 f/k/a 784 N Main St. Oregon, WI 53575. 3. Ordinance #19-13 Revising Winter Parking Rules.
Other Matters: 1. Village Board and Library Board discussed construction procurement systems and an evaluation by Strand Associates that provided daily traffic statistics, sight distance review, and alternative development for a future pedestrian crossing at North Main Street and the proposed Oregon Public Library site. There was no action on items discussed between the Village Board and Library Board.
To view a complete copy of the minutes for this meeting visit www.vil.oregon.wi.us.
Submitted by Clerk, Peggy Haag
Approved: January 6-, 2020
Published: January 9, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Oregon Plan Commission
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Oregon Town Hall
1138 Union Road
Oregon, WI 53575
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN for a PUBLIC HEARING to be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., before the Town of Oregon Plan Commission at the Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon, WI 53575.
1. Certified Survey Map Request. Application #10348. Parcel #0509-062-6058-8 & 0509-062-6069-5; 6110 Knollwood Dr & 6225 Trail Ridge Court, Oregon, WI 53575. This request will adjust the lot lines of properties listed above. Applicant is Phil Durst 6110 Knollwood Dr., Oregon, WI 53575.
2. Land Division, Rezone Request and Certified Survey Map. Petition #DCPREZ-2019-11515. Parcel #0509-061-8500-8 & part of 0509-061-8000-3 & 0509-061-9501-0; 6085 Purcell Rd, Oregon, WI 53575. The request is to create one residential lot and to rezone 21.922 acres from FP-35 to RM-16. Anchor-T Ranch, LLC, 6085 Purcell Rd., Oregon, WI 53575. Applicant is Shawn & Lindsey Honeyager, 844 Peregrine Cr., Oregon, WI 53575.
An effort has been made to notify neighbors of this proposed change. To ensure that everyone has been notified, please share this notice with anyone who you think would be interested.
Agendas are subject to amendment after publication. Check the official posting locations (Town Hall, Town of Oregon Recycling Center and Oregon Village Hall) including the Town website at www.town.oregon.wi.us. It is possible that members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies of the town may be in attendance at any of the meetings to gather information; however, no action will be taken by any governmental body at said meeting other than the governmental body specifically referred to in the meeting notice. Requests from persons with disabilities who need assistance to participate in this meeting or hearing should be made to the Clerk’s office at 835-3200 with 48 hours notice.
Jennifer J. Hanson
Clerk
Posted: January 6, 2020
Published: January 9, 2020
OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD OF EDUCATION
“…helping students acquire the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to achieve their individual potential…” From Oregon School District Mission Statement
DATE: MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020
TIME: 6:00 PM
PLACE: OSD Innovation Center, OHS, 456 North Perry Parkway
Order of Business
Call to Order
Roll Call
Proof of Notice of Meeting and Approval of Agenda
AGENDA
A. CONSENT CALENDAR
NOTE: Items under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted under one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items prior to the time the Board votes unless a Board Member requests an item be removed from the calendar for separate action.
1. Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Payments
3. Treasurer’s Report, if any
4. Staff Resignations/Retirements, if any
5. Staff Assignments, if any
6. Field Trip Requests, if any
7. Acceptance of Donations, if any:
8. Safety State Grant Drill Report Acceptance, if any:
9. Oregon Youth Softball Scholarship
B. COMMUNICATION FROM PUBLIC
1. Public: Board Policy 180.04 has established an opportunity for the public to address the Board. In the event community members wish to address the Board, 15 minutes will be provided; otherwise the agenda will proceed as posted.
C. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. OEA Report
2. Student Report
D. ACTION ITEMS
1. None
E. INFORMATION ITEMS
1. Student Achievement Report Feedback
2. Superintendent’s Report
F. CLOSING
1. Future Agenda
2. Check Out
G. CLOSED SESSION
Consideration of moving into closed session on the agenda items noted below:
1. Consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data regarding district administrators pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)(c)
2. Conferring with Legal Counsel about potential Post-Retirement Benefit pursuant to Wis. Stats. 19.85(1)(e) and Wis. Stats. 19.85(1)(g)
H. ADJOURNMENT
Go to: www.OregonSD.org/board meetings/agendas for the most updated version agenda.
Published: January 9, 2020
