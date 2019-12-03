The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,290 incidents for October. Cases of interest for the month were: one armed robbery, seven OWIs, five burglaries, three drug incidents, 19 thefts, five domestic disturbances, seven threats, 22 disturbances, 14 disorderly conducts, 21 traffic crashes, 60 EMS assists, 15 alarms, 27 juvenile incidents, 63 911 calls, four warrant arrests, 16 animal complaints, and officers responded to 50 suspicious activity calls.Officers also logged 39 check persons, 45 check properties, 85 assist cases, 26 criminal charges, 21 ordinance violations and 22 traffic arrests from 30 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Oct. 3
Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on an outstanding warrant following the officer serving the warrant at a residence.
Oct. 5
Officers arrested a 42-year-old woman for battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old woman for OWI and a probation hold following a disturbance complaint from a retail store. The passenger, who was the suspect of the complaint, got into a vehicle with another subject and they were attempting to drive away.
The driver was subsequently arrested for OWI. The passenger was arrested on a probation hold for consuming alcohol in violation of her probation. Complaint originated when the passenger was refused a purchase of alcohol.
Oct. 7
Officers referred charges of violation of a harassment restraining order on a 22-year-old woman following a threatening text message.
Oct.8
Officers arrested a 42-year-old woman for felony theft and bail jumping following an investigation into a theft of a big screen TV from Walmart.
Oct. 10
Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman for OWI – fourth Offense following a traffic stop.
Oct. 12
Officers arrested a 42-year-old woman for two counts of felony theft and bail jumping following a report from store personnel that an active theft was occurring. Officers responded and observed the subject leaving the store with unpaid merchandise. When confronted that subject admitted to the attempted theft and to a previous theft at the store.
Oct. 13
Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop.
Officers arrested a 62-year-old man for disorderly conduct following disturbance at a residence.
Oct. 16
Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant following the subject coming to the PD for assistance and the officer discovering the warrant.
Oct. 21
Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman for battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Oct. 23
Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman for OWI – third offense following a traffic stop.
Oct. 24
Officers arrested a 41-year-old woman for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman for battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Oct. 27
Officers are investigating a report of a stabbing to a 16-year-old boy that showed up at the Stoughton Hospital. The victim had multiple stab wounds that were not life threatening. The victim is being uncooperative with officers and the case remains under investigation.
Officers arrested a 29-year-old man for disorderly conduct and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old man for disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a computer following threats on social media.
Oct.28
Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on an outstanding warrant following a request from the US Marshal’s Office for assistance in serving the warrant.
Oct. 30
Officers arrested 26-year-old man on a probation hold following a domestic disturbance.
Officers took a 12-year-old boy into protective custody and transported him to the Juvenile Reception Center for Disorderly Conduct While Armed following disturbance at a residence where the juvenile was threatening others with a knife.