Hate Is Easy- Love Is Hard
Hate can be turned on like the flip of a switch. Someone cuts us off in traffic and we are cursing them as if they were the devil incarnate. An unkind word or a slight to our fragile ego can be remembered for years and be a source of resentment we just can’t get over. Political demagogues and bullies are experts at flipping the switch of hatred and resentment. It is easy to convince the native-born that the foreign-born are the source of their problems, or to convince the poor and working-class that the rich are their enemies. Human beings get defensive very easily, even when the offense against us is merely imagined. Unfortunately, hatred and anger are the default mode for many of us. Love, on the other hand,takes work and must be nurtured.We have to work at creating loving relationships, and though we all crave them, we are admittedly prickly.That is,we are prone to giving and taking offense. Perhaps that is why all of the world’s religions spend so much time and effort trying to inculcate loving kindness and charity.If it were easy and natural there would be no need for it. Work on banishing hate from your life and making your life an expression of love. –Christopher Simon