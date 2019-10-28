Thursday, Oct. 31

WOW: Senior Center: 2019 Volunteer Presentation w/ Bob Lindmeier (Oct. 22)

ORE: LIVE: OHS Boys Soccer vs Monona Grove (Oct. 31)

AIRS

Friday, Nov. 1

WOW: Senior Center Presentation: Cardiovascular Disease (Oct. 11)

ORE: Oregon School Board Meeting (Oct. 14)

Saturday, Nov. 2

WOW: NKE Spring Musical: Alice the Musical

ORE: OHS Boys Soccer vs DeForest (Oct. 26)

Sunday, Nov. 3

WOW: Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church Service

ORE: OHS Volleyball vs Portage (Oct. 17)

Monday, Nov. 4

WOW: LIVE: Village Board Meeting (Nov. 4)

ORE: Boys Rugby Division 1 Championship Game

Tuesday, Nov. 5

WOW: Oregon Community Band (June 25)

ORE: OHS Orchestra Concert (Oct. 21)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

WOW: Senior Center Presentation: Shari Sarazin (Sept. 5)

ORE: OHS Varsity Soccer vs Reedsburg (Oct. 22)

Thursday, Nov. 7

WOW: Oregon Community Band (June 18)

ORE: OMS Orchestra Concert (Oct. 17)