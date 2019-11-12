Reports taken from electronic log books provided by the Oregon Police Department.
Sept. 1
12:03 a.m. A man waived down an officer and said he may have been “robbed.” After the man checked his home, he located the misplaced items he thought were missing.
10:49 a.m. It was reported that a church bell ringing every five seconds for over an hour. The officer contacted a parishioner on scene who was unaware of the issue. They were able to turn off the circuit breaker switch for the bell to stop it.
Sept. 2
1:05 p.m. The director of the Village of Oregon Public Works contacted police to report an illegal dumping complaint of decking material near the dumpsters. A photograph of the person and their vehicle were provided in an attempt to identify them. An officer located the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop, where the person admitted to leaving the material but advised they had permission from the assistant director of DPW.
Sept. 3
2:37 p.m. An anonymous caller advised that the owner of a gold honda with Wisconsin plates had their dog locked in the vehicle. The reporting party advised that the dog appeared to be warm. The officer arrived on scene and observed the associated vehicle; however, there was no dog inside of the car.
4:49 p.m.A woman asked for help on getting her son to listen to her. The officer spoke with the son about his behavior.
Sept. 4
8:49 a.m. A cement truck driver called into the police department to complain about a silver Kia that he claims drove too fast and recklessly into the roundabout on MM at M. An officer made contact with the owner of the Kia, who admitted to driving through the roundabout too fast.
2 p.m. A woman located a Razor scooter in her front yard approximately two weeks ago. She set it out nearby to see if anyone picked it up but they have not. The scooter was turned over to the police department and placed into found property.
4:42 p.m. Kwik Trip Central reported that a man came in looking to see if checks could be used as a form of payment. Area Kwik Trip stores had been notified to be on the lookout for him, because earlier that morning he had used a worthless check at Edgerton Kwik Trip to obtain over $100 in merchandise, which he then returned to McFarland and took the cash. The employees recognized him and refused service. Police informed McFarland Police Department of their findings.